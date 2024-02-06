Recognizes the most impactful and innovative mortgage solutions companies

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, has received HousingWire’s 2024 “Tech 100 Mortgage” award, celebrating the most innovative and impactful organizations in housing. loanDepot received the honor for the continued advancement of its industry-leading proprietary mello platform, a technology-driven ecosystem that delivers ease, speed, and hassle-free transactions for both customers and originators.

“As we continue advancing the vision for which loanDepot was founded, to support the American dream of homeownership by modernizing mortgage lending and setting innovation standards for the industry, we’re so encouraged by this honor,” said loanDepot, Inc. President and CEO Frank Martell. “Technology is the foundation of our Vision 2025 strategy – it quite literally opens the door to opportunity for our customers, and as we continue to deliver significant innovations through the current market cycle, we’re positioned for growth and success on the other side.”

Since the launch of Vision 2025 in July of 2022, the Company has introduced several new capabilities, most notably its fully automated melloNow underwriting engine, which delivers a conditional loan approval to customers in minutes rather than hours or days by utilizing a fully digital verification process. The engine swiftly analyzes credit reports, detects fraud, and validates income and employment data at the point of sale, instantaneously generating unique borrower conditions. Other recent technological advancements included the rollout and scaling of a national digital HELOC offering and the upgrading of the company’s direct lending customer acquisition platform.

“Our approach to technology is always in service of improving the loan origination process and experience for our originators and, ultimately, our customers,” said loanDepot Chief Information Officer George Brady. “Our team continues to innovate and create new ways to make it easier, faster, and less stressful to purchase a home – and to support our customers throughout their entire homeownership journey.”

The Tech100 award marks the second time in recent months that loanDepot’s tech innovations have been recognized by HousingWire. Brady received the outlet’s “Tech Trendsetters” award at the end of 2023 for his leadership and his team’s accomplishments in the industry.

About loanDepot

