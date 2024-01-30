Honor celebrates the state’s legends and trailblazers in the homebuilding industry

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, today announced Executive Director Dan Hanson will be inducted to the California Homebuilding Foundation’s Hall of Fame. Now in its 39th year, this prestigious honor recognizes homebuilding professionals who exemplify the Foundation’s mission of forging a bright future for the next generation of homebuilders.

Inductees are selected based on several noteworthy factors, including career progression, experience, philanthropic efforts, and exemplary service to California’s housing industry. Hanson is among four 2024 inductees and is the first mortgage banker to receive the honor.

“While Dan has an impressive history with loanDepot, it’s only part of the story,” said loanDepot, Inc. President and CEO Frank Martell. “I can confidently say that his commitment to creating a positive impact on the state’s housing ecosystem is immeasurable. Dan has devoted his career to supporting California’s homebuyers, building and nurturing strong relationships over decades. We’re so proud to see his life’s work recognized with such a prestigious honor.”

Hanson is a passionate advocate for the housing industry, having dedicated his 40-year career to serving California’s homebuyers since his early days originating mortgages for new construction in Riverside, Calif. Creating strong partnerships with homebuilders has been a constant right through his current role at loanDepot.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible homebuilders I have worked with for over four decades, those who have shared my passion for the industry, for homebuyers and for strengthening our communities,” said Hanson. “I’ve attended every Hall of Fame Gala since its inception in 1985 and I’ve been inspired by everyone who has taken their place in the Hall. It’s such an honor to stand among them; this is truly a lifetime achievement for me.”

With his experience, Hanson is devoted to stewarding the future of the housing industry by sharing his insights and contributing to the professional development and mentorship of young mortgage professionals. He’s also deeply committed to supporting the community through various volunteer leadership roles at a number of nonprofit organizations.

Hanson served two terms on the board of the California Homebuilding Foundation from 2018 to 2022, and he’s a founding board member of HomeAid, a leading nonprofit developer of housing and programmatic facilities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Hanson also supports Free Wheelchair Mission, Hope International and the University of Redlands.

He will be inducted with the rest of this year’s class at the 39th annual Hall of Fame Gala on June 18, 2024, as part of the Pacific Coast Builders Conference in Anaheim. For more information, visit mychf.org.

The California Homebuilding Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the scholastic success of the state’s next generation of builders. Since 1985, the Foundation has annually honored outstanding individuals in the homebuilding industry through its Hall of Fame.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

