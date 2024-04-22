Grant boosts affordability for aspiring homebuyers in 21 underserved communities

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, today introduced its new AccessONE+ program, intended to remove barriers and make homeownership more accessible for aspiring homebuyers in underserved communities.

AccessOne+ offers up to $9,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time homebuyers who live in one of 21 eligible census tracts in metropolitan areas, for the purchase of a home anywhere in the US. It requires only one percent down and homebuyers with non-traditional credit histories are eligible to apply.

“Today’s first-time homebuyers are grappling with traditional down payment requirements, high interest rates and rising home prices creating inequities and barriers that are holding back underserved communities,” said LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh. “As we continue to unlock access to sustainable homeownership for our customers, AccessONE+ provides loanDepot with another tool to help more families achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

The 21 eligible census tracts are:

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Memphis, TN-MS-AR Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Cleveland, OH New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ St. Louis, MO-IL Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Oklahoma City, OK Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

With the addition of AccessONE+, loanDepot adds to one of the mortgage industry’s largest roster of products aimed at increasing home affordability. This is complemented by the Company’s holistic suite of digital tools designed to support first-time homebuyers through every stage of the homeownership journey.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, especially the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers, through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. Since its launch in 2010, the company has been recognized as an innovator, using its industry-leading technology to deliver a superior customer experience. Our digital-first approach makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the largest non-bank lenders in the country, loanDepot and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Headquartered in Southern California and with hundreds of local market offices nationwide, loanDepot’s passionate team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their customers every day.

