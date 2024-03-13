Honor recognizes loan originator’s commitment to serving the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI) originator Toy Eng earned the top spot on the State of New York Mortgage Agency’s (SONYMA) 2023 Hall of Fame list recognizing loan officers who support the agency’s mission to serve first-time homebuyers. loanDepot is a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership.

loanDepot originator Toy Eng earned the top spot on the State of New York Mortgage Agency’s (SONYMA) 2023 Hall of Fame list recognizing loan officers who support the agency’s mission to serve first-time homebuyers. (Photo: Business Wire)

SONYMA provides educational resources and access to affordable homeownership by removing many of the hurdles faced by first-time homebuyers. The agency offers low-interest mortgage loans to help qualified buyers purchase their first home, along with down payment assistance programs and specialized ‘add-ons’ to support their unique needs.

"I got into this business after seeing what can happen to families who weren’t properly prepared for homeownership," said Eng. "Achieving and maintaining homeownership involves so much more than just getting a mortgage – and I’ve made it my personal mission to steward sustainable homeownership through thoughtful guidance and support for those who need it the most. It’s such an honor to make it to the top of SONYMA’s Hall of Fame list – and it’s even more rewarding to play a role in making homeownership a reality for underserved communities in my great state of New York."

Eng has dedicated her 15-year career as a loan consultant to empowering first-time homebuyers and advocating for sustainable homeownership. She's driven to guide aspiring homeowners towards stable homeownership, investing time in educating and counseling. She ensures her customers understand the intricacies of the homebuying process and homeownership journey, including budgeting and financial planning.

"Toy is a true champion for accessible and sustainable housing within her community, and she embodies loanDepot’s purpose-driven mission by going above and beyond for the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers," said loanDepot EVP John Bianchi. "Her commitment to guiding families towards their dreams of owning a home is truly inspiring, and we’re proud to celebrate her well-deserved recognition."

Eng's commitment extends beyond her professional duties – she volunteers for organizations focused on supporting affordable housing including Community Housing Innovations and Yonkers Affordable Housing – where she generously offers her expertise to support underserved homebuyers in achieving their dreams of homeownership.

Having first been honored by SONYMA at No. 15 in 2016, Eng's rise through the agency’s Hall of Fame has steadily advanced each year, reaching the No. 2 spot in 2022.

