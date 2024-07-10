Managing Director of Operations Viviana Abarca named a “Mortgage Star” by Mortgage Women Magazine Regional Vice President Mary Bane and Diamond Licensed Lending Officer Romina Zamanpour recognized as HousingWire “Women of Influence”

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, announced that three of the company’s talented women leaders have been recognized for blazing trails in the housing industry.

Recently promoted Managing Director of Mortgage Lending Operations Viviana Abarca earned Mortgage Women Magazine’s 2024 “Mortgage Star Award,” recognizing women in the industry who “are inspiring others and achieving remarkable feats that go beyond the ordinary.” Vice President of Regional Production Mary Bane and Diamond Licensed Lending Officer Romina Zamanpour earned HousingWire’s 2024 “Women of Influence” award honoring women who “are shaping and propelling the housing economy forward with their impressive achievements.”

“It’s wonderful to see our talented women leaders receive the recognition they deserve,” said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. “While each has been recognized for her individual contributions to the company and the industry, what connects them all is a deep commitment to their customers and teams, acting as coaches, mentors, and role models for others with a special emphasis on fostering growth for rising women leaders.”

An 11-year veteran of loanDepot, Abarca is dedicated to providing superior service to both loanDepot’s customers and originators, and to efficiently producing top-quality mortgage loans in alignment with the Company’s Vision 2025 strategic plan.

Through a hands-on approach to leadership, unwavering dedication to her customers and calling to serve first-time homebuyers, Bane has built her in-market Midwest region from the ground up into the company’s largest territory.

Zamanpour, the No. 2 loan originator in loanDepot's Direct Lending channel, lives by the philosophy “empowered women empower women,” serving as an aspirational motivator to mortgage professionals around her while supporting loanDepot’s customers with what she describes as “life-changing loans.”

“Congratulations to Viviana, Mary and Romina, who serve as an inspiration to the company and to the industry at-large,” said LDI President Jeff Walsh. “These women exemplify the true meaning of leadership and play critical roles in advancing our work to serve today’s increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers and create new ways to develop a lifecycle relationship with our customers.”

This news further showcases the impact loanDepot’s women are making in the industry, as 25 members of Team loanDepot were honored on Scotsman Guide’s 2024 Top Women Originators list, celebrating outstanding women in the residential mortgage industry. Additionally, 13 loanDepot women were named to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) 2024 national and regional lists, recognizing the top-performing Hispanic mortgage originators in the country.

