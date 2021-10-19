Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LoanDepot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of the November 8, 2021 Deadline in Securities Class Actions Against LoanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI)

10/19/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed against loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (“LoanDepot” or the “Company”) and certain other defendants, alleging violations of §§11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased shares of LoanDepot pursuant and/or traceable to LoanDepot’s initial public offering (“IPO”), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 8, 2021.

LoanDepot held its IPO in February 2021, selling 3,850,000 shares of Class A common stock to the public at a price of $14 per share.

The lawsuits allege that the offering documents filed in connection with LoanDepot’s IPO were materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (i) LoanDepot’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (ii) LoanDepot’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (iii) as a result, LoanDepot’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about LoanDepot’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

By August 17, 2021, LoanDepot’s stock price fell to $8.07 per share – down more than 42% from the $14 IPO price. It trades even lower today.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is November 8, 2021. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased LoanDepot stock between February 11 and August 10, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LOANDEPOT, INC.
05:11pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP REM : Ldi)
BU
10/16(LDI) DEADLINE ALERT : Investors Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud ..
PR
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
10/14LOANDEPOT, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/13LOANDEPOT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages loanDepot, Inc. Investor..
PR
10/11LOANDEPOT : Barclays Trims Price Target for loanDepot to $10 From $11, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
10/09LOANDEPOT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages loanDepot, Inc. Investors with Losses..
BU
10/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
10/04LOANDEPOT : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for loanDepot to $8.60 From $10, Maintains ..
MT
10/04LOANDEPOT : LDI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead loanDepot, Inc. Securities Lawsuit
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOANDEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 712 M - -
Net income 2021 650 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,36x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 837 M 837 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 572
Free-Float 5,25%
Chart LOANDEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
loanDepot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOANDEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,37 $
Average target price 10,92 $
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Hsieh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer
Sudhir Nair Chief Information Officer
George Brady Chief Digital Officer
John C. Dorman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOANDEPOT, INC.0.00%837
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED45.98%62 808
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL46.96%29 060
ORIX CORPORATION38.09%22 991
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED92.17%8 926
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED28.80%8 306