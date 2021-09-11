Log in
    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors

09/11/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with loanDepot’s February 16, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). loanDepot investors have until November 8, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) loanDepot’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) loanDepot’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, loanDepot’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased loanDepot securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased loanDepot securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 697 M - -
Net income 2021 646 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 983 M 983 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 572
Free-Float 5,25%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Hsieh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer
Sudhir Nair Chief Information Officer
George Brady Chief Digital Officer
John C. Dorman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOANDEPOT, INC.0.00%983
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED40.27%60 810
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL36.33%26 958
ORIX CORPORATION36.32%23 675
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED27.12%8 401
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED80.20%8 366