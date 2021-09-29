loanDepot : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
The information contained in Item 1.01 above is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No
Description
10.1
10.2
Amendment No. 2 to Series 2020-VF1 Indenture Supplement, dated as of September 23, 2021, by and among loanDepot Agency Advance Receivables Trust, as issuer, Citibank, N.A., as indenture trustee, calculation agent, paying agent, custodian and securities intermediary, loanDepot.com, LLC, as servicer and administrator, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and consented to by JPMorgan, as noteholder of the Series 2020-VF1 Variable Funding Notes.
10.3
Amendment No. 1 , dated September 24, 2021, to the Master Repurchase Agreement , dated as of August 25, 2020, b etween Barclays Bank PLC , as purchaser and agen t, and loanDepot.com, LLC, as seller.
10.4
Amendment No. 1, dated September 24, 2021, to Mortgage Loan Participation Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated as of August 25, 2020, between Barclays Bank PLC, as purchaser and agent, and loanDepot.com, LLC, as seller.
10.5
A mendment No. 1 , dated September 27, 2021 , to Second Amended and Restated Master Repurchase Agreement , dated as of August 20, 2021, by and be tween Bank of America , N.A. , as buyer, and loanDepot BA Warehouse, LLC, as seller, and loanDepot.com, LLC, as guarantor and pledgor.
10.6
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
Disclaimer
loanDepot Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
