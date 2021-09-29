Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LoanDepot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

loanDepot : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 above is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.


Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No
Description
10.1
10.2
10.3
10.4
10.5
10.6
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).


Disclaimer

loanDepot Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOANDEPOT, INC.
06:12aLOANDEPOT : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balanc..
PU
06:04aLOANDEPOT, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-..
AQ
09/27DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
PR
09/26LOANDEPOT : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages loanDepot, Inc. Investors to Secur..
PR
09/25(LDI) DEADLINE : Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Leadi..
PR
09/24LOANDEPOT, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces t..
PR
09/23LOANDEPOT : Declares Regular Cash Dividend of $0.08 Per Share (Form 8-K)
PU
09/23LOANDEPOT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23LoanDepot, Inc. Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Its Class A Common Stock and Class D ..
CI
09/20TARGET HOSPITALITY : Advances Government Services Diversification Focus with Strategic Boa..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOANDEPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 693 M - -
Net income 2021 646 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,62x
Yield 2021 12,2%
Capitalization 921 M 921 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 572
Free-Float 5,25%
Chart LOANDEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
loanDepot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOANDEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,01 $
Average target price 11,59 $
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Hsieh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer
Sudhir Nair Chief Information Officer
George Brady Chief Digital Officer
John C. Dorman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOANDEPOT, INC.0.00%921
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED42.46%61 134
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL45.98%28 867
ORIX CORPORATION38.56%23 751
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED87.48%8 616
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED20.89%7 911