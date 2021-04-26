loanDepot, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 3, 2021

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello™ technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on May 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on loanDepot's Investor Relations website, investors.loandepot.com, following the release of its earnings results.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-312-1365 (domestic) or 236-712-2485 (international) using pin number 9099998. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the company's Investor Relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," which reflect loanDepot's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "potential," "continue," "may," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate" or "anticipate" and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on current available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks in the "Risk Factors" section of loanDepot, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions, financial results, as well as the anticipated development of the industry, may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in any forward-looking statement. loanDepot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

About loanDepot

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

Investor Relations Contact:

Abe Gutierrez

Vice President, Investor Relations

(949) 860-8215

ir@loandepot.com

or

Nicole Carrillo

Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

(949) 575-5187

ir@loandepot.com

Media Contact:

Lori Wildrick

Vice President, Communications

(949) 330-8791

lwildrick@loandepot.com

LDI-IR

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepot-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-3-2021-301277150.html

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.