    LDI   US53946R1068

LOANDEPOT, INC.

(LDI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.740 USD   -0.36%
04:20pLOANDEPOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23UBS Adjusts loanDepot Price Target to $3.25 From $4, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/18INSIDER BUY : Loandepot
MT
loanDepot : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Martell Frank
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
loanDepot, Inc. [LDI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CEO and President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O LOANDEPOT, INC. , 26642 TOWNE CENTRE DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FOOTHILL RANCH CA 92610
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Martell Frank
C/O LOANDEPOT, INC.
26642 TOWNE CENTRE DRIVE
FOOTHILL RANCH, CA92610 		X
CEO and President
Signatures
/s/ Frank Martell 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. The reporting persons undertake to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, specific trade amounts and pricing within the range set forth in this footnote at which the transaction was effected.
(2) As trustee, Mr. Martell has voting and investment power over the assets of the Frank D. and Donna M. Martell Family Trust, Est. 8/17/20
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

loanDepot Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 630 M - -
Net income 2022 -181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,08x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 054
Free-Float 9,67%
Chart LOANDEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
loanDepot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOANDEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Average target price 3,26 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank D. Martell President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick J. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Hsieh Executive Chairman
George Brady Chief Digital Officer
John C. Dorman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOANDEPOT, INC.-42.71%435
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-16.88%45 100
ORIX CORPORATION0.58%22 056
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-26.49%17 101
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED23.41%6 912
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-54.02%6 658