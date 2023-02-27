Advanced search
Lobe Sciences : Corporate Presentation Q1, 2023

02/27/2023
Corporate Presentation

Q1, 2023

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT NOTICE.

This presentation ("Presentation") is an overview of Lobe Sciences Ltd. (the "Company") and is for information purposes only and should not be relied on for the purposes of making an investment decision. This Presentation does not, and it is not intended to, provide any financial, legal, accounting, or tax advice, and must not be relied upon by you in that regard. The Presentation should not be used, or relied upon by you, as a substitute for your independent research or consultation with your own financial, legal or tax advisors. There are significant risks associated with an investment in the Company.

The information contained in this Presentation has been provided by the Company or obtained from publicly available sources or third-party sources and has not been independently verified. While the Company has not verified third party information, nevertheless, it believes that it obtained the information from reliable sources and has no reason to believe it is not accurate in all material respects. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinions contained herein and nothing in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by the Company. It is not the intention to provide, and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or trading position or prospects. The information and any opinions presented herein are provided as at the date of this document based on general information gathered at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. None of the Company nor any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of these materials or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation. This Presentation and any related oral presentations do not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any securities or other debt instruments of the Company and nothing contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

All dollar amounts stated in this Presentation are expressed in United States currency, except where otherwise indicated.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in this Presentation may constitute forward-looking information, including future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This Presentation contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding its financial results, future capital expenditures, cash flow, investment payouts, valuations, plans, objectives, potential synergies, industry trends, growth opportunities and other matters ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "might" "will", "project", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" , "likely", and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business acquisition strategies, and the other risks common for a business such as the Company's. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those. The Company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements contained in this Presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains information regarding the past performance of a company, including but not limited to the financial information of this Presentation. Recipients of this Presentation should be aware that that past performance should not be relied upon as being indicative of future performance.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker LOBE and more information on Lobe Sciences can be found on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/lobe-sciences-ltd

Not for public distribution and not for release or distribution outside Canada.

Importantly, the distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions outside Canada may also be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

WE ARE LOBE SCIENCES

  • We are a clinical stage drug development biotechnology company focused on transforming psychedelic medicine to benefit patients of all ages.
  • We are engaged in research and development using proprietary and patent pending derivatives of psychedelic compounds delivered in a way that will not induce a psychedelic trip. We call our initial compounds L-130 and L-131
  • Our team of biotech executives, collectively, have managed the development and regulatory approval of revolutionary drugs around the globe.

PATIENT FOCUSED THERAPIES

  • We will develop therapies that deliver high levels of efficacy yet lack the induction of a hallucinatory "trip".
  • We believe treating patients in the CLINIC, E.D., or at HOME with easily administered, transformational medicines is the appropriate path to creating a global pharmaceutical marketplace that benefits all patients!

Vision:

Develop and deliver transformative therapeutic solutions to treat and potentially cure brain and mental health disease.

Snapshot:

  • Proprietary patent pending psilocin compounds
  • Pediatric orphan drug opportunity
  • Potential priority review voucher
  • Cluster Headaches PSIND w/ Orphan Potential
  • Dedicated manufacturing collaboration

Photos by ACS.org

INTRODUCTION TO PSYCHEDELICS

Psilocybin

DMT

LSD

MDMA

Psychedelic drugs exert psychoactive effects on users:

  • Psilocybin (a prodrug whose active metabolite is psilocin)
  • Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)
  • Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
  • Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Serotonin regulates mood, happiness, and anxiety.

Psychedelics activate serotonin receptors in the brain-5HT2A.

SERATONIN RECEPTOR ACTIVATION

BY PSILOCIN

  • Psilocybin is nature's "prodrug"and is enzymatically cleaved delivering psilocin as the active moiety.
  • Psilocin is unstable and hasn't been successfully formulated until now.
  • We have filed patents on multiple stable psilocin compounds. Two are advancing to clinical trials.
  • 5-HT2Ais a G-protein-coupled receptor, commonly found in serotonin-rich areas of the brain, which are thought to manifest psychedelics' effects (Kyzar et al., 2017).
  • Activation of this receptor results in the increased expression of key genes involved in creating new synapses in the brain (Nichols & Sanders-Bush, 2002).
  • This could influence the plasticity of neurons after a single dosage, establishing new long-term connections.

Figure adapted from Lowe et al., 2021

Disclaimer

Lobe Sciences Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
