Our Vision
Develop and deliver transformative therapeutic solutions to treat and cure rare diseases
OUR TEAM
PHILIP
Mathew
J. YOUNG
Lee, CPA
MAGHSOUD DARIANI
Chairman & CEO
Mr. Young has served as a Director and Chief Executive Officer for public companies for the past 20 years where has had created significant shareholder value, built integrated scientific, manufacturing and commercial operations, directed successful M&A transactions and was responsible for generating more than $900M through acquisitions and equity financings.
Chief Financial Officer
Mathew has over 15 years of experience as a finance executive currently serving as president of Manning Lee Management Ltd., providing CFO services to publicly traded companies. Mathew specializes in providing M&A, accounting, management, securities regulatory compliance, and corporate secretarial services.Mathew is a CPA Charterholder and earned a B.Comm from the University of British Columbia.
Chief Science Officer
Prior to leading science and technology efforts at LOBE, Dariani was President of Focus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he managed the development and approval of drug products, achieving one FDA approval and bringing another to the clinical evaluation stage, then successfully negotiated the sale of the company in February 2003.
Baxter
MICHAEL
Phillips III
PETTER
FREDERICK D. SANCILIO, MS, PhD.
Director. & COO
Baxter is a seasoned life sciences executive whose experience spans the continuum from preclinical drug research and manufacturing to product launch, commercialization and operations management and finance. In his 20+ years in the pharmaceutical industry he has served as a director and C-Level executive and director of multiple public and private companies, including Insmed (INSM), Asertio (ASRT), and Neurogastrx. He has a B.S. in Biology from Hampden-Sydney College and an MBA from The Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary.
Director
Michael is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur in the psychedelics and cannabis industry, co-founding and acting as a director of several companies that successfully completed M&A transactions. He holds a Bachelors in Computer Science from London University and is a chartered engineer and private pilot. Since January 2009, he has been the Managing Director of Eyvo eProcurement Solutions, a US-based private company that is a leading eProcurement provider in the SaaS space. Mike was co- founder and director of Eleusian Biosciences Corp., which the company acquired in July 2020.
Regulatory, CMC, Clinical Development
Dr. Sancilio is a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare field and is currently a principle of Clearway Global, Inc., a pharmaceutical development advisory service. He has served as an executive and director of both private and public companies, including Applied Analytical Industries, Inc., aaiPharma, Inc., Endeavor Pharmaceutical Company, Aesgen, Inc., Sancilio & Company, Alpha Cognition, Inc., TrippBio, Inc., Omega Blu, LLC, and Nation's Bank of North Carolina. He was appointed as a Research Professor at Florida Atlantic University and was an adjunct professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina. Dr. Sancilio received his Master of Science and Doctorate degrees from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.
Rare Disease Focus w/ a Commercial Product
Commercial stage drug development biotechnology company focused on developing medicines to benefit
patients of all ages with rare disease
Inspired by the resurgence in psychedelics we are engaged in the development of non-hallucinatory drugs based on stabilized
psilocin compounds
- Chronic Cluster Headaches (CCH)
- L-130
- First in man Ph 1 Q2 2023
- SAD & MAD studies Q4 2023
- Phase 2 in Australia H 1 2024
- Pediatric Orphan Disease (Undisclosed target)
- L-131
- Preclinical study
- Orphan Application with FDA
- Potential Priority Review Voucher
- Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)
- Altemia Medical Food Launch H2 2023
- Follow on Rx product for children with SCD in development
- Orphan Indication and potential Priority Review Voucher
