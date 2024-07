Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of proprietary compounds to treat Orphan diseases. Its new chemical entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs such as Chronic Cluster Headaches and other Orphan diseases. In addition, the Company is commercializing Altemia, for the treatment of patients diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease. Its subsidiaries include Eleusian Biosciences Corp., Lobe Sciences Australia Pty Ltd. and Altemia & Company, LLC.