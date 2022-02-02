Loblaw Companies On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.T) is currently at C$101.22, up C$3.62 or 3.71%

-- Would be highest close since Jan. 10, 2022, when it closed at C$101.59

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 4.08%

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Down 2.34% year-to-date

-- Down 3.06% from its all-time closing high of C$104.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 63.79% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 3, 2021), when it closed at C$61.80

-- Down 3.06% from its 52 week closing high of C$104.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 66.32% from its 52 week closing low of C$60.86 on Feb. 24, 2021

-- Traded as high as C$101.56; highest intraday level since Jan. 12, 2022, when it hit C$102.04

-- Up 4.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 29, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.28%

All data as of 3:27:04 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1547ET