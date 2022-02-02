Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Loblaw Companies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
Loblaw Companies On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

02/02/2022 | 03:48pm EST
Loblaw Companies Limited (L.T) is currently at C$101.22, up C$3.62 or 3.71%


-- Would be highest close since Jan. 10, 2022, when it closed at C$101.59

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 4.08%

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Down 2.34% year-to-date

-- Down 3.06% from its all-time closing high of C$104.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 63.79% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 3, 2021), when it closed at C$61.80

-- Down 3.06% from its 52 week closing high of C$104.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 66.32% from its 52 week closing low of C$60.86 on Feb. 24, 2021

-- Traded as high as C$101.56; highest intraday level since Jan. 12, 2022, when it hit C$102.04

-- Up 4.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 29, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.28%


All data as of 3:27:04 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1547ET

Financials
Sales 2021 53 103 M 41 850 M 53 103 M
Net income 2021 1 341 M 1 057 M 1 341 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 32 523 M 25 632 M 32 523 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float -
Chart LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Loblaw Companies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,60 CAD
Average target price 104,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Galen G. Weston Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Richard Dufresne Chief Financial Officer
David Markwell Executive VP, Chief Technology & Analytics Officer
Robert Sawyer Chief Operating Officer
Robert Wiebe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-5.83%25 631
WALMART INC.-2.61%390 867
SYSCO CORPORATION1.16%40 736
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-4.76%32 675
THE KROGER CO.-3.69%32 447
TESCO PLC3.48%30 763