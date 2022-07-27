Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Loblaw Companies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-07-26 pm EDT
121.68 CAD   +1.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Loblaw Cos. Expects to Drive Growth Despite Macro Headwinds

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Wednesday that uncertainty around the pandemic, industry volatility and the inflationary environment continue to exist, but that it expects to advance its growth initiatives in the year.

The retailer said that it expects its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales in the year, and that based on its year-to-date performance, it expects full-year adjusted net earnings per share growth to be in the mid-to-high teens.

Additionally, it said the company continues to expect to invest around 1.4 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.09 billion) in capital expenditures.

Loblaw said the expenditures reflect incremental store and distribution network investment.

Regarding shareholder returns, the company said it continues to expect to return capital to its stockholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to repurchasing shares.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0713ET

Financials
Sales 2022 54 906 M 42 611 M 42 611 M
Net income 2022 1 825 M 1 416 M 1 416 M
Net Debt 2022 10 906 M 8 464 M 8 464 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 39 861 M 30 935 M 30 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Managers and Directors
Galen G. Weston Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Richard Dufresne Chief Financial Officer
David Markwell Chief Technology & Analytics Officer, Executive VP
Robert Sawyer Chief Operating Officer
Robert Wiebe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.24%30 935
WALMART INC.-15.70%334 365
SYSCO CORPORATION9.71%43 907
KROGER0.99%32 930
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.71%31 030
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-12.31%26 569