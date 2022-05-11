Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Loblaw Companies Limited
  News
  Summary
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/11 07:42:52 pm BST
111.58 CAD   -3.39%
07:37pLoblaw Cos. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/10George Weston Posts Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.90; Q1 Rev of $12.41 Billion; 10% Div Hike
MT
05/10Loblaw Companies Limited completes acquisition of Lifemark Health Group
AQ
Loblaw Cos. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 07:37pm BST
Loblaw Companies Limited (L.T) is currently at C$111.01, down C$4.48 or 3.88%


--Would be lowest close since April 1, 2022, when it closed at C$110.88

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell 10.56%

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 4.45% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 13, 2020, when it fell 5.08%

--Down 5.53% month-to-date

--Up 7.11% year-to-date

--Down 6.27% from its all-time closing high of C$118.44 on April 11, 2022

--Up 55.3% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at C$71.48

--Down 6.27% from its 52-week closing high of C$118.44 on April 11, 2022

--Up 55.3% from its 52-week closing low of C$71.48 on May 12, 2021

--Traded as low as C$111.00

--Down 3.89% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 29, 2020, when it fell as much as 4.36%


All data as of 2:15:35 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1436ET

All news about LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
07:37pLoblaw Cos. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/10George Weston Posts Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.90; Q1 Rev of $12.41 Billion; 10% Div..
MT
05/10Loblaw Companies Limited completes acquisition of Lifemark Health Group
AQ
05/06Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors
AQ
05/06Loblaw Companies Limited Elects Cornell Wright as Director
CI
05/05Loblaw Up after Releasing ESG Report
MT
05/05Loblaw issues 2021 ESG Report, outlines plans to fight climate change and advance socia..
AQ
05/05Loblaw Adds New Targets, Commitments to ESG Plan
DJ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Loblaw Companies Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/04TSX notches 12-day high as oil jumps, Fed hikes as expected
RE
Analyst Recommendations on LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 54 884 M 42 414 M 34 411 M
Net income 2022 1 825 M 1 410 M 1 144 M
Net Debt 2022 10 471 M 8 092 M 6 565 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 38 452 M 29 533 M 24 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Loblaw Companies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 115,49 CAD
Average target price 119,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Galen G. Weston Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Richard Dufresne Chief Financial Officer
David Markwell Chief Technology & Analytics Officer, Executive VP
Robert Sawyer Chief Operating Officer
Robert Wiebe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED11.43%29 533
WALMART INC.4.58%410 660
SYSCO CORPORATION9.55%43 771
KROGER21.94%39 789
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.68%31 623
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.13%29 160