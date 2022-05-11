Loblaw Cos. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.T) is currently at C$111.01, down C$4.48 or 3.88%

--Would be lowest close since April 1, 2022, when it closed at C$110.88

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell 10.56%

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 4.45% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 13, 2020, when it fell 5.08%

--Down 5.53% month-to-date

--Up 7.11% year-to-date

--Down 6.27% from its all-time closing high of C$118.44 on April 11, 2022

--Up 55.3% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at C$71.48

--Down 6.27% from its 52-week closing high of C$118.44 on April 11, 2022

--Up 55.3% from its 52-week closing low of C$71.48 on May 12, 2021

--Traded as low as C$111.00

--Down 3.89% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 29, 2020, when it fell as much as 4.36%

All data as of 2:15:35 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1436ET