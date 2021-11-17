Loblaw : Diapositives supplémentaires pour le T3 de 2021 (en anglais seulement)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation for Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw" or "the Company") contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of information technology systems implementations. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may"

and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare reform impacts, anticipated cost savings and operating efficiencies and anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Section 9 "Enterprise Risks and Risk Management" of the Company's MD&A for the 40 weeks ended October 9, 2021, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") (for the year ended January 2, 2021). Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company, as well as on consumer behaviour and the economy in general.

Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including, without limitation, the section entitled "Risks" in the Company's AIF (for the year ended January 2, 2021). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Retail Segment Adjusted Gross Profit, Retail Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share and Free Cash Flow which the Company believes provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and therefore, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.