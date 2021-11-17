Log in
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/16 05:00:00 pm
98.3 CAD   -0.06%
06:58aLOBLAW : Rapport du T3 de 2021 (en traduction)
PU
06:58aLOBLAW : Diapositives supplémentaires pour le T3 de 2021 (en anglais seulement)
PU
06:42aCanada's Loblaw posts upbeat revenue on robust grocery demand
RE
Loblaw : Diapositives supplémentaires pour le T3 de 2021 (en anglais seulement)
11/17/2021 | 06:58am EST

11/17/2021 | 06:58am EST
SUPPLEMENTARY SLIDES

Q3 2021

For the period ended October 9, 2021

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation for Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw" or "the Company") contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of information technology systems implementations. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may"

and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare reform impacts, anticipated cost savings and operating efficiencies and anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Section 9 "Enterprise Risks and Risk Management" of the Company's MD&A for the 40 weeks ended October 9, 2021, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") (for the year ended January 2, 2021). Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company, as well as on consumer behaviour and the economy in general.

Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including, without limitation, the section entitled "Risks" in the Company's AIF (for the year ended January 2, 2021). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Retail Segment Adjusted Gross Profit, Retail Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share and Free Cash Flow which the Company believes provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and therefore, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

2

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS - Consolidated

Q3 2021

(In CAD millions unless otherwise noted)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

(1)

Consolidated Revenue

$16,050

$15,671

+2.4%

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,674

$1,518

+10.3%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.4%

9.7%

+70 bps

Adjusted Net Earnings Avaliable to Common Shareholders

$540

$459

+17.6%

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share

$1.59

$1.28

+24.2%

Free Cash Flow

(2)

$455

$121

Capex

$330

$396

  1. ↑ indicates better; ↓ indicates worse; ≈ indicates flat
  2. The definition of free cash flow was changed since the first quarter of 2019 to normalize for the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16.

3

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS - Retail Segment

Q3 2021

(In CAD millions unless otherwise noted)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

(1)

Total Retail Revenue

$15,831

$15,464

2.4%

Retail Revenue - Food

$11,382

$11,215

1.5%

Retail Revenue - Drug

$4,449

$4,249

4.7%

Pharmacy

$2,226

$2,128

4.6%

Front Store

$2,223

$2,121

4.8%

Adjusted Retail Gross Margin

30.7%

29.3%

+140 bps

Adjusted Retail SG&A rate

20.5%

19.8%

+70 bps

Adjusted Retail EBITDA

$1,617

$1,468

10.1%

Adjusted Retail EBITDA Margin

10.2%

9.5%

+70 bps

(1) ↑ indicates better; ↓ indicates worse; ≈ indicates flat

4

KEY OPERATIONAL METRICS

Q3 2021

Food Retail (Loblaw)

% Change

(1)

Food Retail Same-Store Sales Growth

0.20%

(2)

Basket Size

Traffic

(2)

Loblaw STM Square Footage Growth

Industry STM Square Footage Growth

Drug Retail (Shoppers Drug Mart)

% Change

(1)

Drug Retail Same-Store Sales Growth

+4.4%

Pharmacy

(2)

+4.8%

(3)

+2.4%

Rx Count

(3)

+0.7%

Average Rx Value

(2)

+4.1%

Front Store

  1. ↑ indicates better; ↓ indicates worse; ≈ indicates flat
  2. Based on same-store sales
  3. Based on absolute sales

5

Disclaimer

Loblaw Companies Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 731 M 41 964 M 41 964 M
Net income 2021 1 338 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2021 8 706 M 6 928 M 6 928 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 32 985 M 26 287 M 26 250 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 52,5%
