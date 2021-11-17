Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Loblaw Companies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loblaw Expects Covid-19 Related Costs Will Continue to Fall in 4Q, Higher Earnings

11/17/2021 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. has seen its Covid-19-related costs fall in the first four weeks of the fourth quarter, which would put them on track to be the lowest since the second quarter of 2020.

Loblaw's Covid-19-related costs were C$19 million (US$15.1 million) in the third quarter, and it said that so far in the first four weeks of the fourth quarter it has spent around C$4 million.

If the trend continues, these costs could be around C$12 million for the 12-week quarter.

In the second quarter of 2020, the first quarter affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Loblaw invested C$282 million to protect and benefit staff and customers. Of that amount, C$180 million was related to temporary pay premium costs which included a one-time bonus for store and distribution center staff of C$25 million.

Since then, costs have been falling steadily as restrictions continued to loosen and vaccination rates increase.

In the second quarter of this year, costs were already declining from their peak, with spending at about C$70 million which included C$25 million of one-time bonuses and benefits for staff.

Prior to that, the company spent C$48 million in the first quarter of 2021, C$42 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and C$85 million in the third quarter that year.

Along with lower costs in current period, the company said it expects adjusted net earnings per share growth to be in the low-to-mid 30% range in the fourth quarter. For the year-earlier quarter, the company reported adjusted net earnings of C$1.26 a share.

Loblaw said the forecast for the quarter is based on its year-to-date operating and financial performance as well as the momentum the company had exiting the third.

For the full year, the company said it continues to expect its core retail segment business will grow earnings faster than sales.

It said it also continues to expect to return capital to its shareholders, as well as invest C$1.2 billion in capital expenditures.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1052ET

All news about LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
10:52aLoblaw Expects Covid-19 Related Costs Will Continue to Fall in 4Q, Higher Earnings
DJ
10:27aLoblaw Shares Should Outperform Peers Following Q3 Results, TD Says
MT
08:38aLOBLAW : Banque le Choix du Président du T3 de 2021 – Informations à fournir au titr..
PU
08:08aLoblaw Companies reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, beats expectations
AQ
07:26aLoblaw Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS of $1.59; Revenue of $16.05 Billion Beating Forecast; An..
MT
07:10aLoblaw 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
06:58aLOBLAW : Rapport du T3 de 2021 (en traduction)
PU
06:58aLOBLAW : Diapositives supplémentaires pour le T3 de 2021 (en anglais seulement)
PU
06:32aEarnings Flash (L.TO) LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Reports Q3 EPS Adjusted Diluted $1.59
MT
06:31aLoblaw Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results(1)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 731 M 41 993 M 41 993 M
Net income 2021 1 338 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net Debt 2021 8 706 M 6 933 M 6 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 32 985 M 26 287 M 26 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Loblaw Companies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 98,30 CAD
Average target price 94,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Galen G. Weston Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Richard Dufresne Chief Financial Officer
David Markwell Executive VP, Chief Technology & Analytics Officer
Robert Sawyer Chief Operating Officer
Robert Wiebe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED56.50%26 368
WALMART INC.1.91%409 658
SYSCO CORPORATION3.06%39 182
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.29.12%35 951
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.48%35 105
THE KROGER CO.31.27%31 724