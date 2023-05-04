Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Loblaw Companies Limited
  News
  Summary
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:45:03 2023-05-04 pm EDT
123.04 CAD   -1.28%
01:28pLoblaw Makes Deal to Buy Renewable Energy in Alberta
DJ
12:46pIn a Canadian first, Loblaw to purchase electricity in Alberta that is generated by wind, sun and water - helping to cut its nationwide operating carbon emissions by 17%
AQ
12:33pLoblaw : In a Canadian first, Loblaw to purchase electricity in Alberta that is generated by wind, sun and water – helping to cut its nationwide operating carbon emissions by 17%
PU
Loblaw Makes Deal to Buy Renewable Energy in Alberta

05/04/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Loblaw will power its drugstores, offices and distribution centers in the province of Alberta with energy generated entirely by wind, sun and water, the company said Thursday.

Loblaw said the agreement with TC Energy is the first of its kind in Canada.

The deal will see TC Energy provide carbon-free energy to 280 locations, including Real Canadian Superstore, as well as the company's offices and distribution centers. The program will eliminate carbon emissions associated with Loblaw's electricity purchases in Alberta and cuts its nationwide enterprise operating emissions by 17%, the company said.

Loblaw said it has committed to net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, and net-zero Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2050, as well as to reducing plastic and food waste.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1327ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED -1.22% 123.04 Delayed Quote.4.10%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.31% 55.47 Delayed Quote.3.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 59 190 M 43 580 M 43 580 M
Net income 2023 1 920 M 1 414 M 1 414 M
Net Debt 2023 3 642 M 2 682 M 2 682 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 39 868 M 29 354 M 29 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Loblaw Companies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 124,63 CAD
Average target price 137,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Galen G. Weston Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Richard Dufresne Chief Financial Officer
David Markwell Executive VP, Chief Technology & Analytics Officer
Robert Sawyer Chief Operating Officer
Robert Wiebe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED4.10%29 273
WALMART INC.6.62%406 274
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.85%38 163
KROGER CO. (THE)10.90%35 113
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.92%33 668
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED16.09%31 561
