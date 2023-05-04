Loblaw Makes Deal to Buy Renewable Energy in Alberta

By Stephen Nakrosis

Loblaw will power its drugstores, offices and distribution centers in the province of Alberta with energy generated entirely by wind, sun and water, the company said Thursday.

Loblaw said the agreement with TC Energy is the first of its kind in Canada.

The deal will see TC Energy provide carbon-free energy to 280 locations, including Real Canadian Superstore, as well as the company's offices and distribution centers. The program will eliminate carbon emissions associated with Loblaw's electricity purchases in Alberta and cuts its nationwide enterprise operating emissions by 17%, the company said.

Loblaw said it has committed to net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, and net-zero Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2050, as well as to reducing plastic and food waste.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1327ET