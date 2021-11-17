Loblaw : Rapport du T3 de 2021 (en traduction)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Loblaw Companies Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "Loblaw") should be read in conjunction with the Company's third quarter 2021 unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes included in this Quarterly Report, the audited annual consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the year ended January 2, 2021 and the related annual MD&A included in the Company's 2020 Annual Report - Financial Review ("2020 Annual Report").

The Company's third quarter 2021 unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"). These unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and other entities that the Company controls and are reported in Canadian dollars.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP when analyzing consolidated and segment underlying operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. The Company excludes additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring. See Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

A glossary of terms used throughout this Quarterly Report can be found at the back of the Company's 2020 Annual Report.

The information in this MD&A is current to November 16, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

1. Forward-Looking Statements

This Quarterly Report, including this MD&A, contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of information technology ("IT") systems implementations. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this Quarterly Report including, without limitation, Section 5 "Liquidity and Capital Resources", Section 10 "Outlook" and Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare reform impacts, anticipated cost savings and operating efficiencies and anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.