Loblaw : Rapport du T3 de 2021 (en traduction)

Notes to the Unaudited Interim Period Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Financial Summary
Management's Discussion and Analysis
1.
Forward-Looking Statements
2.
Key Financial Performance Indicators
3.
Consolidated Results of Operations
4.
Reportable Operating Segments Results of Operations
4.1
Retail Segment
4.2
Financial Services Segment
5.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
5.1
Cash Flows
5.2
Liquidity and Capital Structure
5.3
Components of Total Debt
5.4
Financial Condition
5.5
Credit Ratings
5.6
Share Capital
5.7
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
6.
Financial Derivative Instruments
7.
Results by Quarter
8.
Internal Control over Financial Reporting
9.
Enterprise Risks and Risk Management
10.
Outlook
11.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
12.
Additional Information
Management's Discussion and Analysis
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Loblaw Companies Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "Loblaw") should be read in conjunction with the Company's third quarter 2021 unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes included in this Quarterly Report, the audited annual consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the year ended January 2, 2021 and the related annual MD&A included in the Company's 2020 Annual Report - Financial Review ("2020 Annual Report").
The Company's third quarter 2021 unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"). These unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and other entities that the Company controls and are reported in Canadian dollars.
Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP when analyzing consolidated and segment underlying operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. The Company excludes additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring. See Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.
A glossary of terms used throughout this Quarterly Report can be found at the back of the Company's 2020 Annual Report.
The information in this MD&A is current to November 16, 2021, unless otherwise noted.
1. Forward-Looking Statements
This Quarterly Report, including this MD&A, contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of information technology ("IT") systems implementations. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this Quarterly Report including, without limitation, Section 5 "Liquidity and Capital Resources", Section 10 "Outlook" and Section 11 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.
Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare reform impacts, anticipated cost savings and operating efficiencies and anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.
Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's MD&A in the 2020 Annual Report, and the Company's 2020 Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended January 2, 2021. Such risks and uncertainties include:
the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company, as well as on vendor operations, consumer behaviour and the economy in general;
the inability of the Company's IT infrastructure to support the requirements of the Company's business, or the occurrence of any internal or external security breaches, denial of service attacks, viruses, worms and other known or unknown cybersecurity or data breaches;
failure to execute the Company's e-commerce initiatives or to adapt its business model to the shifts in the retail landscape caused by digital advances;
failure to effectively respond to consumer trends or heightened competition, whether from current competitors or new entrants to the marketplace;
changes to the regulation of generic prescription drug prices, the reduction of reimbursements under public drug benefit plans and the elimination or reduction of professional allowances paid by drug manufacturers;
•
•
failure to realize benefits from investments in the Company's new IT systems;
failure to maintain an effective supply chain and consequently an appropriate assortment of available product at store level;
failure to achieve desired results in labour negotiations, including the terms of future collective bargaining agreements;
•
•
•
•
public health events including those related to food and drug safety;
errors made through medication dispensing or errors related to patient services or consultation; adverse outcomes of legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters;
the inability of the Company to manage inventory to minimize the impact of obsolete or excess inventory or control shrink;
failure to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the Company's strategic priorities and major initiatives, including revenue growth, anticipated cost savings and operating efficiencies, or organizational changes that may impact the relationships with franchisees and Associates;
failure to attract and retain talent for key roles that may impact the Company's ability to effectively operate and achieve financial performance goals;
reliance on the performance and retention of third party service providers, including those associated with the Company's supply chain and apparel business and located in both advanced and developing markets;
changes in economic conditions, including economic recession or changes in the rate of inflation or deflation, employment rates and household debt, political uncertainty, interest rates, currency exchange rates or derivative and commodity prices; and
changes to any of the laws, rules, regulations or policies applicable to the Company's business.
This is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities ("securities regulators") from time to time, including, without limitation, the section entitled "Risks" in the Company's 2020 AIF (for the year ended January 2, 2021). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this MD&A. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
