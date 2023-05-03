Advanced search
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:02 2023-05-02 pm EDT
128.66 CAD   +0.12%
07:28aLoblaw Companies reports $418M Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%
AQ
07:23aTSX futures muted as investors gird for Fed rate decision
RE
07:22aLoblaw Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS of $1.55, 10% Dividend Increase, Also Renews NCIB
MT
Loblaw Sees Low-Double-Digit Earnings Growth in 2023

05/03/2023 | 07:15am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects earnings in 2023 to grow and to increase its investment in its store network.

Loblaw expects adjusted earnings per share growth to be in the low double digits in the year.

In 2022, the company logged an increase of 22% to 6.82 Canadian dollars ($5) a share.

It also said that retail business is forecasted to grow earnings faster than sales.

On its capital expenditures front, Loblaw said it will increase investments in its store network and distribution centers with an investment of about C$1.6 billion.

This reflects a gross capital investment of C$2.1 billion, which will be offset by about C$500 million of proceeds from real estate divestitures.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 0714ET

