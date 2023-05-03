Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Loblaw Companies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:25:29 2023-05-03 am EDT
124.25 CAD   -3.43%
10:20aLoblaw Shares Slide 3.4% on Lower 1Q Profit, Revenue Miss
DJ
08:37aLoblaw Companies reports $418M Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%
AQ
07:36aLoblaw : Rapport du T1 de 2023 (en traduction)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Loblaw Shares Slide 3.4% on Lower 1Q Profit, Revenue Miss

05/03/2023 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Loblaw shares retreated Wednesday morning after the retailer reported a decline in profit and revenue growth that missed analyst expectations for the first quarter.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, shares were trading 3.4% lower, at 124.30 Canadian dollars (US$91.22).

Loblaw said net income came in at C$418 million, or C$1.29 a share, compared with C$437 million, or C$1.30 a share a year ago when the company benefited from a favorable court ruling that contributed to its earnings.

Revenue rose 6%, to C$13 billion. Analysts were expecting a more pronounced increase to C$13.17 billion.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1020ET

All news about LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
10:20aLoblaw Shares Slide 3.4% on Lower 1Q Profit, Revenue Miss
DJ
08:37aLoblaw Companies reports $418M Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%
AQ
07:36aLoblaw : Rapport du T1 de 2023 (en traduction)
PU
07:36aLoblaw : Diapositives supplémentaires pour le T1 de 2023 (en anglais seulement)
PU
07:23aTSX futures muted as investors gird for Fed rate decision
RE
07:22aLoblaw Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS of $1.55, 10% Dividend Increase, Also Renews NCIB
MT
07:15aLoblaw Sees Low-Double-Digit Earnings Growth in 2023
DJ
07:09aLoblaw 1Q Profit Declines, Revenue Misses Views
DJ
06:51aLoblaw Brief: Announcing Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
06:46aLoblaw Companies Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 59 316 M 43 503 M 43 503 M
Net income 2023 1 920 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
Net Debt 2023 3 602 M 2 642 M 2 642 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 1,34%
Capitalization 41 157 M 30 185 M 30 185 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Loblaw Companies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 128,66 CAD
Average target price 137,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Galen G. Weston Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Richard Dufresne Chief Financial Officer
David Markwell Executive VP, Chief Technology & Analytics Officer
Robert Sawyer Chief Operating Officer
Robert Wiebe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.47%30 329
WALMART INC.6.91%408 891
SYSCO CORPORATION0.48%38 994
KROGER CO. (THE)10.54%35 357
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.17.08%33 239
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED14.96%31 081
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer