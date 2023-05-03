Loblaw Shares Slide 3.4% on Lower 1Q Profit, Revenue Miss

By Adriano Marchese

Loblaw shares retreated Wednesday morning after the retailer reported a decline in profit and revenue growth that missed analyst expectations for the first quarter.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, shares were trading 3.4% lower, at 124.30 Canadian dollars (US$91.22).

Loblaw said net income came in at C$418 million, or C$1.29 a share, compared with C$437 million, or C$1.30 a share a year ago when the company benefited from a favorable court ruling that contributed to its earnings.

Revenue rose 6%, to C$13 billion. Analysts were expecting a more pronounced increase to C$13.17 billion.

