Loblaw : Shoppers Drug Mart provides funding to 19 to Zero, supporting research to better understand and address vaccine hesitancy in Canada

CALGARY, AB; Friday, August 13, 2021 - Shoppers Drug Mart today announced funding provided to 19 to Zero to support its ongoing efforts to understand and address vaccine hesitancy in Canada. Launched at the University of Calgary in August 2020, 19 to Zero is a not-for-profit coalition of doctors, scientists, academics, and others, working together to understand, engage with and ultimately shift public perceptions around COVID-19 behaviours and vaccine.

The funding from Shoppers Drug Mart will support the coalition's efforts to understand fundamental sources of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in specialized or low confidence populations and areas, and deliver COVID-19 vaccine education to targeted patient populations.

'Canada is leading the world in vaccinations, but if we want to achieve herd immunity and put this pandemic behind us, there are many Canadians who need additional support to get their shot,' says Chair of 19 to Zero, Dr. Jia Hu. 'With this funding, we'll be able to better identify barriers to vaccination and provide resources and education to those who need it most.'

Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies have played an important role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations in many provinces across the country. As a trusted destination for healthcare, the store teams provide convenient and accessible community-level health services.

'Millions of Canadians each week come to our stores for a broad range of healthcare support, including vaccinations. We are always looking for ways to better understand those customers,' says Jeff Leger, president, Shoppers Drug Mart. 'Working with partners like 19 to Zero and supporting their research and education initiatives is just one way we believe we can support better health outcomes for Canadians.'

About 19 to Zero

19 To Zero is a dedicated not-for-profit coalition of academics, public health experts, frontline healthcare workers, behavioural economists, and creative professionals working to understand, engage with, and shift public perceptions around COVID-19 behaviours and vaccination.

For more information about 19 to Zero, visit our website at 19toZero.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone The Beauty Clinic by ShoppersTM locations. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.