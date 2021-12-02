Log in
    L   CA5394811015

LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

(L)
  Report
News 
Summary

Loblaw : T&T SUPERMARKETS TO OPEN FIRST STORE IN QUEBEC

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
In advance of store opening, company starts recruiting staff and vendors in Montreal

MONTREAL, QC- December 2, 2021: Today, T&T Supermarkets announced plans to expand its business to the province of Quebec, with a new location in Montreal. While the exact location is still being finalized, the company is starting recruitment efforts and local vendor outreach in preparation.

"After receiving many requests over the years from T&T fans who live in Montreal, I'm happy to say we are finally coming," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "Our goal is always to be at the forefront of Asian food innovation, and I am so excited to introduce our offering to Montreal, a city that has such a vibrant food-loving culture."

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T stores offer customers a great selection of Asian products including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked breads, and ready-to-eat meals.

The company is finalizing its site selection, narrowing in on the island of Montreal with plans to open in the next 12 to 24 months. Given this would be the first store for T&T in Quebec, it is starting recruitment efforts for Department Heads, Assistant Department Heads and Department Supervisors, who live in Montreal. Training can be conducted in any of the existing T&T stores, with the closest store to Montreal being Ottawa, Ontario.

As the store opens, the company will hire over 300 people to join the T&T team.

Interested applicants should apply via:

Email: Recruitment_esc@tntsupermarket.com

Phone: 1-844-773-2723

Interested local vendors can introduce themselves by emailing:

ercustomerservice@tntsupermarket.com

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

Disclaimer

Loblaw Companies Limited published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
