BAMPTON, ON, June 28, 2024 - Out an of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is voluntarily recalling PC Cheddar Jalapeno Smokies, 1 kg, UPC: 060383200213, with a best before date of BB: 2024 JL 25. While there have been no reported cases of injury relating to the product, it is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of soft coloured plastic.

The product was sold at Real Canadian SuperstoreTM, FortinosTM, LoblawTM, Valu-MartTM, Your Independent Grocer, ZehrsTM, NofrillsTM, Atlantic SuperstoreTM, DominionTM, ProvigoMD, MaxiMD, AxepMD, IntermarcheMD, Extra FoodsTM, Real Canadian Wholesale ClubTM and Shoppers Drug Mart®.

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

For more information regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111.