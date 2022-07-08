Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Locafy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCFY   AU0000197196

LOCAFY LIMITED

(LCFY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11 2022-07-08 am EDT
0.5410 USD   -6.72%
10:06aLocafy Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq; Shares Fall
MT
09:43aLocafy Receives Non-Compliance Notice Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
GL
07/05LOCAFY : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Locafy Receives Non-Compliance Notice Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

07/08/2022 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), has received a deficiency notification letter (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because the bid price for the Company’s Ordinary Shares had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days from the date of such notice, or until December 27, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the bid price for the Company’s Ordinary Shares must close at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq’s written notice has no effect at this time on the listing or trading of the Company’s Ordinary Shares and the Ordinary Shares will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the symbol “LCFY”. The Company’s operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice and Locafy's management intends to actively monitor the bid price for its Ordinary Shares and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

In the event Locafy does not regain compliance, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days' extension to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to resolve the deficiency during the second compliance period.

  
About Locafy Limited
Founded in 2009, Locafy’s (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach.

For more information, visit www.locafy.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors
Locafy Investor Relations
Locafy Limited
E: investor@locafy.com

 
 

To keep updated on Locafy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investor.locafy.com/email-alerts


All news about LOCAFY LIMITED
10:06aLocafy Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq; Shares Fall
MT
09:43aLocafy Receives Non-Compliance Notice Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
GL
07/05LOCAFY : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
06/21Locafy Limited Announces Operations Update June 2022
GL
06/21Locafy Limited Announces Operations Update June 2022
AQ
06/14Locafy Limited (LCFY) Acquires Client Base of Australia's 180 Degree Marketing
MT
06/14Locafy ramps up acquisition and partnership strategy
GL
06/14Locafy ramps up acquisition and partnership strategy
AQ
06/14Locafy Limited acquired 180 Degree Marketing.
CI
05/20Locafy's latest tech breakthrough helps clients be found even faster online
GL
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,19 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 11,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart LOCAFY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Locafy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCAFY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCAFY LIMITED0.00%12
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.20%2 007 372
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.94%54 344
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.96%49 528
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.98%48 863
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-16.27%44 174