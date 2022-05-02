Brazil's Localiza reports 7.3% growth in Q1 net profit

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA
reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of 517.4
million reais ($101.75 million), up 7.3% from a year earlier.
The car rental company posted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.14 billion
reais in the period, a 41.3% increase over the first three
months of 2021.
Amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates in Brazil,
the company was able to raise daily car rental tariffs by 31.7%
year-on-year. Although the utilization rate of its fleet
retreated by 1.9 percentage points to 78.5%% in the period.
Fleet renewal slowed down, still in a context of a
restricted supply for new vehicles, according to the company.
Localiza's used cars sales volume fell 49.9% year-on-year, which
was partially offset by the 34.9% average price increase.
Localiza's first quarter net revenues came in at 2.71
billion reais, 3.1% below the same period of 2021.
($1 = 5.0848 reais)
