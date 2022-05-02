Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RENT3   BRRENTACNOR4

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

(RENT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/02 04:07:52 pm EDT
51.47 BRL   -2.27%
05:41pBrazil's Localiza reports 7.3% growth in Q1 net profit
RE
05/02LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/25LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Assembleia
PU
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's Localiza reports 7.3% growth in Q1 net profit

05/02/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of 517.4 million reais ($101.75 million), up 7.3% from a year earlier.

The car rental company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.14 billion reais in the period, a 41.3% increase over the first three months of 2021.

Amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates in Brazil, the company was able to raise daily car rental tariffs by 31.7% year-on-year. Although the utilization rate of its fleet retreated by 1.9 percentage points to 78.5%% in the period.

Fleet renewal slowed down, still in a context of a restricted supply for new vehicles, according to the company. Localiza's used cars sales volume fell 49.9% year-on-year, which was partially offset by the 34.9% average price increase.

Localiza's first quarter net revenues came in at 2.71 billion reais, 3.1% below the same period of 2021.

($1 = 5.0848 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 2.65% 5.3416 Delayed Quote.-18.23%
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. -2.27% 51.47 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
