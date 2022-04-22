Localiza Rent a Car S A : Assembleia

Localiza Rent a Car S.A.- "Localiza" (B3: RENT3 e OTCQX: LZRFY), comunica que, nos termos da Instrução CVM nº 481/09, conforme alterada, e da Deliberação CVM nº 741/15, recebeu na data de hoje o mapa sintético de votação relativo à consolidação das instruções de voto transmitidas pelos acionistas por meio de seus respectivos agentes de custódia ao escriturador, identificando quantas aprovações, rejeições ou abstenções recebeu cada item constante do boletim de voto à distância, das matérias submetidas à deliberação da Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária que serão realizadas em 26 de abril de 2022. As informações do mapa sintético encontram-se na planilha anexa.
Belo Horizonte, 22 de abril de 2022.
Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa Diretor de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores
Mapa Sintético Escriturador AGO Localiza de 26-04-2022
Deliberação
AtivoAprovarRejeitarAbstenções, Brancos e
Nulos
1. Tomar as contas dos Administradores e aprovar as Demonstrações Financeiras da Companhia relativas ao exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2021, juntamente com o Relatório dos Auditores Independentes .
ON
231.301.166
182.300
53.457.398
2. Deliberar sobre a proposta da Administração de destinação do lucro líquido do exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2021 e a distribuição de dividendos.
ON
284.924.064
0
16.800
3. Deliberar sobre a fixação do montante da remuneração anual global da Administração para o exercício de 2022.
ON
279.081.150
5.817.116
42.598
CF: Carla Alessandra Trematore / Juliano Lima Pinheiro
ON
51.658.911
13.955.956
219.325.997
CF: Antônio de Pádua Soares Policarpo / Pierre Carvalho Magalhães
ON
52.892.263
12.722.604
219.325.997
CF ON Em Separado: Luiz Carlos Nannini / Fernando Antonio Lopes Matoso
ON
262.915.675
730.240
21.294.949
CF ON Em Separado: Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto / Alexandra Leonello Granado
ON
0
42.718.913
242.221.951
6. Deliberar sobre a fixação do montante da remuneração anual global dos membros do Conselho Fiscal para o exercício de 2022.
Mapa Sintético Escriturador AGE Localiza de 26-04-2022
Deliberação
AtivoAprova rRejeitarAbstenções, Brancos e
Nulos
1. Aprovar os termos e condições da renovação dos planos de incentivo de longo prazo baseados em ações da Companhia
ON
140.681.082
156.866.085
16.800
2. Aprovar o aditamento ao "Protocolo e Justificação da Incorporação de Ações da Companhia de Locação das Américas pela Localiza Rent a Car S.A.", originalmente assinado em 8 de outubro de 2020 ("Protocolo e Justificação") e aprovado na assembleia geral extraordinária da Companhia realizada em 12 de novembro de 2020 ("Aditamento ao Protocolo" e "AGE 12/11/2020").
ON
297.547.167
0
16.800
3. Ratificar a aprovação da incorporação das ações da Companhia de Locação das Américas pela Companhia, conforme aprovada na AGE 12/11/2020 e considerando os termos do Aditamento ao Protocolo.
ON
297.547.167
0
16.800
4. Aprovar a alteração do artigo 3º do Estatuto Social da Companhia para refletir a inclusão, como atividades complementares e correlatas ao objeto social principal da Companhia, a intermediação e agenciamento de serviços e negócios em geral, exceto imobiliários, a locação de máquinas e equipamentos e a gestão de bens de terceiros.
ON
297.547.167
0
16.800
5. Aprovar a alteração do §2º do artigo 18 do Estatuto Social da Companhia, que trata sobre as hipóteses em que é autorizada a assinatura isolada por qualquer procurador nomeado nos termos do artigo 19 do Estatuto Social.
ON
297.547.167
0
16.800
6. Aprovar a alteração do §5º do artigo 26 do Estatuto Social da Companhia para suprimir o trecho "ad referendum da assembleia geral".
ON
295.754.715
1.792.452
16.800
7. Aprovar a alteração do caput e do parágrafo único do artigo 27 do Estatuto Social da Companhia para incluir a declaração de juros sobre o capital próprio nas hipóteses de levantamento pela Companhia dos balanços intermediários ou períodos menores, bem como incluir os prazos para o pagamento dos dividendos intermediários ou juros sobre o capital próprio declarados.
ON
297.547.167
0
16.800
8. Aprovar a proposta de consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia.
ON
297.547.167
0
16.800
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 16.670.085/0001-55
Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 3130001144-5
EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS
Summary statement sent by the bookkeeping agent
Localiza Rent a Car S.A.- "Localiza" (B3: RENT3 and OTCQX: LZRFY) announces that, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, and CVM Resolution 741/15, received today the summary voting statement on the consolidation of voting instructions given by shareholders through their respecti ve custodian agents to the bookkeeping agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received, including the matters submitted for resolution in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings, to be held on April 26, 2022. The information of the summary statement is in the attached spreadsheet.
Belo Horizonte April 22, 2022.
Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Summary statement sent by the bookkeeping agent AGM 04-26-2022
Resolution
Approve
RejectAbstentions, Blanks and
Nulls
1. Examine the management accounts and approve the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, along with the independent auditor's report.
231,301,166
182,300
53,457,398
2. To approve the Management's proposal for net income allocation for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2021 and the distribution of dividends of the Company.
284,924,064
0
16,800
3. Deliberar sobre a fixação do montante da remuneração anual global da Administração para o exercício de 2022.
279,081,150
5,817,116
42,598
FC: Carla Alessandra Trematore / Juliano Lima Pinheiro
51,658,911
13,955,956
219,325,997
FC: Antônio de Pádua Soares Policarpo / Pierre Carvalho Magalhães
52,892,263
12,722,604
219,325,997
FC ON Separate: Luiz Carlos Nannini / Fernando Antonio Lopes Matoso
262,915,675
730,240
21,294,949
FC ON Separate: Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto / Alexandra Leonello Granado
0
42,718,913
242,221,951
6. To fix the annual global compensation of the members of the Companys Fiscal Council for the year of 2022.
Summary statement sent by the bookkeeping agent EGM 04-26-2022
Resolution
Approve
RejectAbstentions, Blanks and
Nulls
1. To approve the terms and conditions for the renewal of the Companys long-term incentive plans.
140,681,082
156,866,085
16,800
2. To approve the amendment to the "Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares of Companhia de Cocação das Américas by Localiza Rent a Car SA", originally signed on October 8, 2020 ("Protocol and Justification") and approved at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on November 12, 2020 ("Amendment to the Protocol" and "EGM 11/12/2020").
297,547,167
0
16,800
3. To ratify the approval of the merger of shares of Companhia de Locação das Américas by the Company, as approved at the EGM 11/12/2020 and considering the terms of the Amendment to the Protocol.
297,547,167
0
16,800
4. To approve the amendment of article 3 of the Companys Bylaws to reflect the inclusion, as complementary and related activities to the Companys main corporate purpose, the intermediation and agency of services and business in general, except real estate, the leasing of machinery and equipment and the third-party asset management.
297,547,167
0
16,800
5. To approve the amendment of paragraph 2 of article 18 of the Companys Bylaws, which deals with the cases of authorization for the isolated signature by any attorney appointed under the terms of article 19 of the Bylaws.
297,547,167
0
16,800
6. To approve the amendment to paragraph 5 of article 26 of the Companys Bylaws to delete the section ad referendum of the general meeting.
295,754,715
1,792,452
16,800
7. To approve the amendment to the caput and sole paragraph of article 27 of the Companys Bylaws to include the declaration of interest on equity in the event of the Company drawing up interim balance sheets or shorter periods, as well as including the terms for the payment of interim dividends or declared interest on equity.
297,547,167
0
16,800
8. To approve the proposal to consolidate the Companys Bylaws.
