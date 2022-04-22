Log in
    RENT3   BRRENTACNOR4

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

(RENT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/22 04:07:00 pm EDT
55.90 BRL   -3.89%
Localiza Rent a Car S.A. agreed to acquire Voll Solucoes em Mobilidade Corporativa.
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : 4Q21 and 2021 Transcription
Localiza Rent a Car S A : Assembleia

04/22/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
COMPANHIA ABERTA CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55

NIRE: 3130001144-5

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL ORDINÁRIA E EXTRAORDINÁRIA

Mapa sintético enviado pelo escriturador

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - "Localiza" (B3: RENT3 e OTCQX: LZRFY), comunica que, nos termos da Instrução CVM nº 481/09, conforme alterada, e da Deliberação CVM nº 741/15, recebeu na data de hoje o mapa sintético de votação relativo à consolidação das instruções de voto transmitidas pelos acionistas por meio de seus respectivos agentes de custódia ao escriturador, identificando quantas aprovações, rejeições ou abstenções recebeu cada item constante do boletim de voto à distância, das matérias submetidas à deliberação da Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária que serão realizadas em 26 de abril de 2022. As informações do mapa sintético encontram-se na planilha anexa.

Belo Horizonte, 22 de abril de 2022.

Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa Diretor de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores

Mapa Sintético Escriturador AGO Localiza de 26-04-2022

Deliberação

AtivoAprovarRejeitarAbstenções, Brancos e

Nulos

1. Tomar as contas dos Administradores e aprovar as Demonstrações Financeiras da Companhia relativas ao exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2021, juntamente com o Relatório dos Auditores Independentes .

ON

231.301.166

182.300

53.457.398

2. Deliberar sobre a proposta da Administração de destinação do lucro líquido do exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2021 e a distribuição de dividendos.

ON

284.924.064

0

16.800

3. Deliberar sobre a fixação do montante da remuneração anual global da Administração para o exercício de 2022.

ON

279.081.150

5.817.116

42.598

CF: Carla Alessandra Trematore / Juliano Lima Pinheiro

ON

51.658.911

13.955.956

219.325.997

CF: Antônio de Pádua Soares Policarpo / Pierre Carvalho Magalhães

ON

52.892.263

12.722.604

219.325.997

CF ON Em Separado: Luiz Carlos Nannini / Fernando Antonio Lopes Matoso

ON

262.915.675

730.240

21.294.949

CF ON Em Separado: Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto / Alexandra Leonello Granado

ON

0

42.718.913

242.221.951

6. Deliberar sobre a fixação do montante da remuneração anual global dos membros do Conselho Fiscal para o exercício de 2022.

ON

284.160.664

559.100

221.100

53.457.398

16.800 42.598 219.325.997 219.325.997 21.294.949 242.221.951

221.100

Mapa Sintético Escriturador AGE Localiza de 26-04-2022

Deliberação

AtivoAprova rRejeitarAbstenções, Brancos e

Nulos

1. Aprovar os termos e condições da renovação dos planos de incentivo de longo prazo baseados em ações da Companhia

ON

140.681.082

156.866.085

16.800

2. Aprovar o aditamento ao "Protocolo e Justificação da Incorporação de Ações da Companhia de Locação das Américas pela Localiza Rent a Car S.A.", originalmente assinado em 8 de outubro de 2020 ("Protocolo e Justificação") e aprovado na assembleia geral extraordinária da Companhia realizada em 12 de novembro de 2020 ("Aditamento ao Protocolo" e "AGE 12/11/2020").

ON

297.547.167

0

16.800

3. Ratificar a aprovação da incorporação das ações da Companhia de Locação das Américas pela Companhia, conforme aprovada na AGE 12/11/2020 e considerando os termos do Aditamento ao Protocolo.

ON

297.547.167

0

16.800

4. Aprovar a alteração do artigo 3º do Estatuto Social da Companhia para refletir a inclusão, como atividades complementares e correlatas ao objeto social principal da Companhia, a intermediação e agenciamento de serviços e negócios em geral, exceto imobiliários, a locação de máquinas e equipamentos e a gestão de bens de terceiros.

ON

297.547.167

0

16.800

5. Aprovar a alteração do §2º do artigo 18 do Estatuto Social da Companhia, que trata sobre as hipóteses em que é autorizada a assinatura isolada por qualquer procurador nomeado nos termos do artigo 19 do Estatuto Social.

ON

297.547.167

0

16.800

6. Aprovar a alteração do §5º do artigo 26 do Estatuto Social da Companhia para suprimir o trecho "ad referendum da assembleia geral".

ON

295.754.715

1.792.452

16.800

7. Aprovar a alteração do caput e do parágrafo único do artigo 27 do Estatuto Social da Companhia para incluir a declaração de juros sobre o capital próprio nas hipóteses de levantamento pela Companhia dos balanços intermediários ou períodos menores, bem como incluir os prazos para o pagamento dos dividendos intermediários ou juros sobre o capital próprio declarados.

ON

297.547.167

0

16.800

8. Aprovar a proposta de consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia.

ON

297.547.167

0

16.800

16.800

16.800

16.800

16.800

16.800

16.800

16.800

16.800

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 16.670.085/0001-55

Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 3130001144-5

EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

Summary statement sent by the bookkeeping agent

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - "Localiza" (B3: RENT3 and OTCQX: LZRFY) announces that, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, and CVM Resolution 741/15, received today the summary voting statement on the consolidation of voting instructions given by shareholders through their respecti ve custodian agents to the bookkeeping agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received, including the matters submitted for resolution in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings, to be held on April 26, 2022. The information of the summary statement is in the attached spreadsheet.

Belo Horizonte April 22, 2022.

Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Summary statement sent by the bookkeeping agent AGM 04-26-2022

Resolution

Approve

RejectAbstentions, Blanks and

Nulls

1. Examine the management accounts and approve the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, along with the independent auditor's report.

231,301,166

182,300

53,457,398

2. To approve the Management's proposal for net income allocation for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2021 and the distribution of dividends of the Company.

284,924,064

0

16,800

3. Deliberar sobre a fixação do montante da remuneração anual global da Administração para o exercício de 2022.

279,081,150

5,817,116

42,598

FC: Carla Alessandra Trematore / Juliano Lima Pinheiro

51,658,911

13,955,956

219,325,997

FC: Antônio de Pádua Soares Policarpo / Pierre Carvalho Magalhães

52,892,263

12,722,604

219,325,997

FC ON Separate: Luiz Carlos Nannini / Fernando Antonio Lopes Matoso

262,915,675

730,240

21,294,949

FC ON Separate: Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto / Alexandra Leonello Granado

0

42,718,913

242,221,951

6. To fix the annual global compensation of the members of the Companys Fiscal Council for the year of 2022.

284,160,664

559,100

221,100

53,457,398

16,800 42,598 219,325,997 219,325,997 21,294,949 242,221,951

221,100

Summary statement sent by the bookkeeping agent EGM 04-26-2022

Resolution

Approve

RejectAbstentions, Blanks and

Nulls

1. To approve the terms and conditions for the renewal of the Companys long-term incentive plans.

140,681,082

156,866,085

16,800

2. To approve the amendment to the "Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares of Companhia de Cocação das Américas by Localiza Rent a Car SA", originally signed on October 8, 2020 ("Protocol and Justification") and approved at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on November 12, 2020 ("Amendment to the Protocol" and "EGM 11/12/2020").

297,547,167

0

16,800

3. To ratify the approval of the merger of shares of Companhia de Locação das Américas by the Company, as approved at the EGM 11/12/2020 and considering the terms of the Amendment to the Protocol.

297,547,167

0

16,800

4. To approve the amendment of article 3 of the Companys Bylaws to reflect the inclusion, as complementary and related activities to the Companys main corporate purpose, the intermediation and agency of services and business in general, except real estate, the leasing of machinery and equipment and the third-party asset management.

297,547,167

0

16,800

5. To approve the amendment of paragraph 2 of article 18 of the Companys Bylaws, which deals with the cases of authorization for the isolated signature by any attorney appointed under the terms of article 19 of the Bylaws.

297,547,167

0

16,800

6. To approve the amendment to paragraph 5 of article 26 of the Companys Bylaws to delete the section ad referendum of the general meeting.

295,754,715

1,792,452

16,800

7. To approve the amendment to the caput and sole paragraph of article 27 of the Companys Bylaws to include the declaration of interest on equity in the event of the Company drawing up interim balance sheets or shorter periods, as well as including the terms for the payment of interim dividends or declared interest on equity.

297,547,167

0

16,800

8. To approve the proposal to consolidate the Companys Bylaws.

297,547,167

0

16,800

16,800

16,800

16,800

16,800

16,800

16,800

16,800

16,800

Disclaimer

Localiza Rent a Car SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
