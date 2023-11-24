Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55
NIRE: 3130001144-5
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Cessões de dívida entre sociedades do grupo econômico da Companhia
Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - "Companhia" Vem informar a seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em continuidade aos Comunicados ao Mercado divulgados em 1º de setembro de 2023 e 28 de setembro de 2023, que, em reunião realizada em 24 de novembro de 2023, o Conselho de Administração da Companhia deliberou ("Ata da RCA"): (i) a assunção pela Companhia da 21ª e 23ª emissões de debêntures da Companhia de Locação das Américas, conforme descritas na Ata da RCA ("Emissões"), de modo que a Companhia passará, para todos os fins de direitos, a ser a devedora de todas as obrigações aplicáveis das Emissões, na qualidade de emissora das Emissões; (ii) a autorização dos Diretores da Companhia e/ou seus procuradores devidamente constituídos, a celebrarem os respectivos aditamentos aos instrumentos de emissão das Emissões, quando aplicável, bem como praticarem todos os demais atos necessários; e (iii) a ratificação de todos os atos já praticados pelos Diretores da Companhia ou por seus procuradores devidamente constituídos, relacionados às matérias descritas acima.
A Ata da RCA encontra-se arquivada na sede da Companhia e disponível no site da CVM (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br) e da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/), bem como no site da Companhia (ri.localiza.com).
A Companhia informa que tal movimento está em linha com o seu planejamento e estratégia financeira, e que manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados a respeito de eventuais novos fatos relevantes envolvendo os assuntos tratados neste documento, nos termos da regulação aplicável.
Belo Horizonte, 24 de novembro de 2023.
Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa
Diretor de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
PUBLICY HELD COMPANY
CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55
NIRE: 3130001144-5
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Debt assignments between companies that are part of the Company's Economical Group
Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - "Company" Hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Notices to the Market released on September 1st, 2023 and on September 28st, 2023, the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on November 24th, 2023, deliberated ("Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting"): (i) the assumption by the Company of the 21st and 23rd issues of debentures of Companhia de Locação das Américas, as described in the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting ("Issuances"), so that the Company will, for all legal purposes, become the debtor of all applicable obligations from the Issuances, as the issuer of the Issuances; (ii) the authorization of the Company's Executive Officers or their attorneys to execute the respective amendments to the issuance instrument of the Issuances, as well as to perform all acts necessary; and (iii) the ratification of all acts already performed by the Company's Executive Officers or by their duly constituted attorneys-in-fact, in respect to the matters described in the items above.
The Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting is filed at the Company's headquarters and available on the CVM website (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/), as well as on the Company's website (https://ri.localiza.com/).
The Company informs that such decision is in line with its planning and financial strategy, and that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed about any new facts involving the matters dealt with in this document, under the terms of the applicable regulation.
Belo Horizonte, November 24th, 2023.
Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa
Investor Relations and Financial Officer
