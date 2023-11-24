LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

PUBLICY HELD COMPANY

CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55

NIRE: 3130001144-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Debt assignments between companies that are part of the Company's Economical Group

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - "Company" Hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Notices to the Market released on September 1st, 2023 and on September 28st, 2023, the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on November 24th, 2023, deliberated ("Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting"): (i) the assumption by the Company of the 21st and 23rd issues of debentures of Companhia de Locação das Américas, as described in the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting ("Issuances"), so that the Company will, for all legal purposes, become the debtor of all applicable obligations from the Issuances, as the issuer of the Issuances; (ii) the authorization of the Company's Executive Officers or their attorneys to execute the respective amendments to the issuance instrument of the Issuances, as well as to perform all acts necessary; and (iii) the ratification of all acts already performed by the Company's Executive Officers or by their duly constituted attorneys-in-fact, in respect to the matters described in the items above.

The Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting is filed at the Company's headquarters and available on the CVM website (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/), as well as on the Company's website (https://ri.localiza.com/).

The Company informs that such decision is in line with its planning and financial strategy, and that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed about any new facts involving the matters dealt with in this document, under the terms of the applicable regulation.

Belo Horizonte, November 24th, 2023.

Rodrigo Tavares Gonçalves de Sousa

Investor Relations and Financial Officer