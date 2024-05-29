DocuSign Envelope ID: E8962FF3-097F-40B9-8185-E986EC2C57B3

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Quarterly Information (ITR) at March 31, 2024

and report on review of quarterly information

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders

Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising the balance sheet at that date and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the quarter then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda., Rua dos Inconfidentes, 911, 17oe 18o, Soinco Business Center, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brasil, 30140-128

T: 4004-8000, www.pwc.com.br

Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.

Belo Horizonte, May 9, 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP000160/F-5

Guilherme Campos e Silva

Contador CRC 1SP218254/O-1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Version: 2

Contents

Company Information

Capital Structure

Individual Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

Statement of Income

Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Cash Flow (Indirect Method)

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024

01/01/2023 to 03/31/2023

Statement of Value Added

Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

Statement of Income

Statement of Comprehensive Income

14

Statement of Cash Flow (Indirect Method)

15

Statement of Changes in Equity

01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024

01/01/2023 to 03/31/2023

Statement of Value Added

Comments on the Performance of Business Projections

Other Information Deemed Relevant by the Company

Opinions and Representations

Management's Statement on the Financial Statements

Management's Statement on the Independent Auditor's Review Report

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Version: 2

Company Information / Capital Structure

Number of Shares

Current Quarter

(Units)

03/31/2024

Paid-In Capital

Common Shares

1,071,889,858

Preferred Shares

0

Total

1,071,889,858

Treasury Shares

Common Shares

10,498,869

Preferred Shares

0

Total

10,498,869

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Version: 2

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets

(in BRL thousand)

Code

Description

Current Quarter

Prior Year

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

1

Total Assets

65,038,593

63,863,969

1.01

Current Assets

11,920,467

12,357,968

1.01.01

Cash and Cash Equivalents

828,286

1,107,076

1.01.02

Financial Assets

6,548,183

6,798,407

1.01.02.01

Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss

3,374,041

5,508,993

1.01.02.03

Financial Investments at Amortized Cost

3,174,142

1,289,414

1.01.03

Trade Receivables

2,113,091

2,173,840

1.01.03.01

Clients

2,113,091

2,173,840

1.01.06

Recoverable Taxes

219,307

191,080

1.01.08

Other Current Assets

2,211,600

2,087,565

1.01.08.01

Non-Current Assets Available for Sale

1,271,514

1,423,307

1.01.08.01.01

Cars decommissioned for fleet renewal

1,271,514

1,423,307

1.01.08.03

Other

940,086

664,258

1.01.08.03.01

Dividends receivable

333,883

333,883

1.01.08.03.02

Derivative financial instruments

30,136

0

1.01.08.03.03

Other

576,067

330,375

1.02

Non-current Assets

53,118,126

51,506,001

1.02.01

Long-term Assets

1,595,416

1,407,412

1.02.01.01

Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,930

1,274

1.02.01.03

Financial Investments at Amortized Cost

876,008

845,038

1.02.01.03.01

Linked Bank Certificates of Deposit

1,188,324

1,179,326

1.02.01.03.03

(-) Present Value Adjustment

-312,316

-334,288

1.02.01.07

Deferred taxes

14,598

0

1.02.01.07.01

Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

14,598

0

1.02.01.10

Other Non-current Assets

702,880

561,100

1.02.01.10.03

Escrow deposits

127,606

125,917

1.02.01.10.04

Derivative financial instruments

312,345

142,751

1.02.01.10.05

Recoverable taxes

260,957

289,833

1.02.01.10.07

Other Non-current Assets

1,972

2,599

1.02.02

Investments

28,019,775

25,067,975

1.02.02.01

Equity Investments

28,019,775

25,067,975

1.02.02.01.02

Investments in Subsidiaries

28,019,775

25,067,975

1.02.03

Property and Equipment

23,350,789

24,890,683

1.02.03.01

Property and Equipment in Use

22,073,957

23,634,399

1.02.03.02

Leased Right-of-use

1,276,832

1,256,284

1.02.04

Intangible assets

152,146

139,931

1.02.04.01

Intangible Assets

152,146

139,931

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Version: 2

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities

(in BRL thousand)

Code

Description

Current Quarter

Prior Year

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

2

Total Liabilities

65,038,593

63,863,969

2.01

Current liabilities

11,124,385

13,666,233

2.01.01

Payroll and Related Taxes

383,612

315,951

2.01.02

Suppliers

3,540,813

5,896,508

2.01.03

Taxes Payable

0

7,759

2.01.03.01

Federal Taxes Payable

0

7,759

2.01.03.01.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable

0

7,759

2.01.04

Loans and financing

5,922,097

5,968,789

2.01.04.01

Loans and financing

2,239,269

3,085,796

2.01.04.02

Debentures

3,682,828

2,882,993

2.01.05

Other Payables

1,277,863

1,477,226

2.01.05.02

Other

1,277,863

1,477,226

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable

346,204

357,380

2.01.05.02.05

Derivative financial instruments

145,998

207,347

2.01.05.02.06

Lease liability

238,082

240,228

2.01.05.02.07

Other current liabilities

547,579

672,271

2.02

Non-current Liabilities

27,913,257

24,808,854

2.02.01

Loans and financing

26,491,103

23,283,617

2.02.01.01

Loans and financing

3,786,753

3,650,282

2.02.01.02

Debentures

22,704,350

19,633,335

2.02.02

Other Payables

1,284,275

1,323,653

2.02.02.02

Other

1,284,275

1,323,653

2.02.02.02.04

Lease liability

1,199,545

1,165,337

2.02.02.02.05

Derivative financial instruments

2,102

75,865

2.02.02.02.06

Other non-current liabilities

82,628

82,451

2.02.03

Deferred taxes

0

59,953

2.02.03.01

Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

59,953

2.02.04

Provisions

137,879

141,631

2.02.04.01

Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks

137,879

141,631

2.03

Shareholders' equity

26,000,951

25,388,882

2.03.01

Paid-In Capital

17,430,177

17,258,095

2.03.01.01

Capital

17,548,981

17,376,899

2.03.01.02

Expenses on the issuance of shares, net of tax effects

-118,804

-118,804

2.03.02

Capital reserves

3,717,519

3,697,955

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

-445,903

-447,225

2.03.02.07

Capital reserve

4,163,422

4,145,180

2.03.04

Earnings Reserves

4,756,830

4,756,830

2.03.04.01

Legal Reserve

557,650

557,650

2.03.04.02

Statutory Reserve

4,199,180

4,199,180

2.03.05

Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)

326,723

0

2.03.08

Other Comprehensive Income

-230,298

-323,998

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Version: 2

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Income

(in BRL thousand)

Code

Description

Accumulated for the

Accumulated for the

Current Year

Prior Year

01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024

01/01/2023 to 03/31/2023

3.01

Revenue from Sales and/or Services

4,919,188

4,303,099

3.02

Cost of Sales and/or Services

-3,685,481

-3,317,596

3.03

Gross Profit

1,233,707

985,503

3.04

Operating income (expenses)

130,144

-57,750

3.04.01

Selling Expenses

-325,947

-267,829

3.04.02

General and Administrative Expenses

-90,752

-99,463

3.04.06

Equity in the Earnings of Subsidiaries

546,843

309,542

3.05

Profit Before Finance Income and Taxes

1,363,851

927,753

3.06

Financial Income

-735,770

-557,899

3.06.01

Financial Income

220,488

121,321

3.06.02

Financial Expenses

-956,258

-679,220

3.07

Net Income Before Income Taxes

628,081

369,854

3.08

Income Tax and Social Contribution on Profit

105,735

152,952

3.08.01

Current

1,132

-137,353

3.08.02

Deferred

104,603

290,305

3.09

Net Income from Continuing Operations

733,816

522,806

3.11

Net Income/Loss for the Period

733,816

522,806

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Version: 2

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in BRL thousand)

Code

Description

Accumulated for the

Accumulated for the

Current Year

Prior Year

01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024

01/01/2023 to 03/31/2023

4.01

Net Income for the Period

733,816

522,806

4.02

Other Comprehensive Income

93,700

-74,206

4.02.01

Gain (loss) from changes in the credit risk of financial

88,386

-10,661

instruments

4.02.02

Taxes on gain (loss) from changes in the credit risk of

-30,052

3,624

financial instruments

4.02.05

Share in the comprehensive income of subsidiaries

35,366

-67,169

4.03

Comprehensive Income for the period

827,516

448,600

