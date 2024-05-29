DocuSign Envelope ID: E8962FF3-097F-40B9-8185-E986EC2C57B3
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Quarterly Information (ITR) at March 31, 2024
and report on review of quarterly information
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Report on review of quarterly information
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders
Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, comprising the balance sheet at that date and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the quarter then ended, and explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the interim information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda., Rua dos Inconfidentes, 911, 17oe 18o, Soinco Business Center, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brasil, 30140-128
T: 4004-8000, www.pwc.com.br
Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.
Belo Horizonte, May 9, 2024
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP000160/F-5
Guilherme Campos e Silva
Contador CRC 1SP218254/O-1
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Version: 2
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Company Information / Capital Structure
Number of Shares
Current Quarter
(Units)
03/31/2024
Paid-In Capital
Common Shares
1,071,889,858
Preferred Shares
0
Total
1,071,889,858
Treasury Shares
Common Shares
10,498,869
Preferred Shares
0
Total
10,498,869
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets
(in BRL thousand)
Code
Description
Current Quarter
Prior Year
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
1
Total Assets
65,038,593
63,863,969
1.01
Current Assets
11,920,467
12,357,968
1.01.01
Cash and Cash Equivalents
828,286
1,107,076
1.01.02
Financial Assets
6,548,183
6,798,407
1.01.02.01
Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss
3,374,041
5,508,993
1.01.02.03
Financial Investments at Amortized Cost
3,174,142
1,289,414
1.01.03
Trade Receivables
2,113,091
2,173,840
1.01.03.01
Clients
2,113,091
2,173,840
1.01.06
Recoverable Taxes
219,307
191,080
1.01.08
Other Current Assets
2,211,600
2,087,565
1.01.08.01
Non-Current Assets Available for Sale
1,271,514
1,423,307
1.01.08.01.01
Cars decommissioned for fleet renewal
1,271,514
1,423,307
1.01.08.03
Other
940,086
664,258
1.01.08.03.01
Dividends receivable
333,883
333,883
1.01.08.03.02
Derivative financial instruments
30,136
0
1.01.08.03.03
Other
576,067
330,375
1.02
Non-current Assets
53,118,126
51,506,001
1.02.01
Long-term Assets
1,595,416
1,407,412
1.02.01.01
Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,930
1,274
1.02.01.03
Financial Investments at Amortized Cost
876,008
845,038
1.02.01.03.01
Linked Bank Certificates of Deposit
1,188,324
1,179,326
1.02.01.03.03
(-) Present Value Adjustment
-312,316
-334,288
1.02.01.07
Deferred taxes
14,598
0
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
14,598
0
1.02.01.10
Other Non-current Assets
702,880
561,100
1.02.01.10.03
Escrow deposits
127,606
125,917
1.02.01.10.04
Derivative financial instruments
312,345
142,751
1.02.01.10.05
Recoverable taxes
260,957
289,833
1.02.01.10.07
Other Non-current Assets
1,972
2,599
1.02.02
Investments
28,019,775
25,067,975
1.02.02.01
Equity Investments
28,019,775
25,067,975
1.02.02.01.02
Investments in Subsidiaries
28,019,775
25,067,975
1.02.03
Property and Equipment
23,350,789
24,890,683
1.02.03.01
Property and Equipment in Use
22,073,957
23,634,399
1.02.03.02
Leased Right-of-use
1,276,832
1,256,284
1.02.04
Intangible assets
152,146
139,931
1.02.04.01
Intangible Assets
152,146
139,931
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities
(in BRL thousand)
Code
Description
Current Quarter
Prior Year
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
2
Total Liabilities
65,038,593
63,863,969
2.01
Current liabilities
11,124,385
13,666,233
2.01.01
Payroll and Related Taxes
383,612
315,951
2.01.02
Suppliers
3,540,813
5,896,508
2.01.03
Taxes Payable
0
7,759
2.01.03.01
Federal Taxes Payable
0
7,759
2.01.03.01.01
Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable
0
7,759
2.01.04
Loans and financing
5,922,097
5,968,789
2.01.04.01
Loans and financing
2,239,269
3,085,796
2.01.04.02
Debentures
3,682,828
2,882,993
2.01.05
Other Payables
1,277,863
1,477,226
2.01.05.02
Other
1,277,863
1,477,226
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable
346,204
357,380
2.01.05.02.05
Derivative financial instruments
145,998
207,347
2.01.05.02.06
Lease liability
238,082
240,228
2.01.05.02.07
Other current liabilities
547,579
672,271
2.02
Non-current Liabilities
27,913,257
24,808,854
2.02.01
Loans and financing
26,491,103
23,283,617
2.02.01.01
Loans and financing
3,786,753
3,650,282
2.02.01.02
Debentures
22,704,350
19,633,335
2.02.02
Other Payables
1,284,275
1,323,653
2.02.02.02
Other
1,284,275
1,323,653
2.02.02.02.04
Lease liability
1,199,545
1,165,337
2.02.02.02.05
Derivative financial instruments
2,102
75,865
2.02.02.02.06
Other non-current liabilities
82,628
82,451
2.02.03
Deferred taxes
0
59,953
2.02.03.01
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
59,953
2.02.04
Provisions
137,879
141,631
2.02.04.01
Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks
137,879
141,631
2.03
Shareholders' equity
26,000,951
25,388,882
2.03.01
Paid-In Capital
17,430,177
17,258,095
2.03.01.01
Capital
17,548,981
17,376,899
2.03.01.02
Expenses on the issuance of shares, net of tax effects
-118,804
-118,804
2.03.02
Capital reserves
3,717,519
3,697,955
2.03.02.05
Treasury shares
-445,903
-447,225
2.03.02.07
Capital reserve
4,163,422
4,145,180
2.03.04
Earnings Reserves
4,756,830
4,756,830
2.03.04.01
Legal Reserve
557,650
557,650
2.03.04.02
Statutory Reserve
4,199,180
4,199,180
2.03.05
Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)
326,723
0
2.03.08
Other Comprehensive Income
-230,298
-323,998
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Income
(in BRL thousand)
Code
Description
Accumulated for the
Accumulated for the
Current Year
Prior Year
01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024
01/01/2023 to 03/31/2023
3.01
Revenue from Sales and/or Services
4,919,188
4,303,099
3.02
Cost of Sales and/or Services
-3,685,481
-3,317,596
3.03
Gross Profit
1,233,707
985,503
3.04
Operating income (expenses)
130,144
-57,750
3.04.01
Selling Expenses
-325,947
-267,829
3.04.02
General and Administrative Expenses
-90,752
-99,463
3.04.06
Equity in the Earnings of Subsidiaries
546,843
309,542
3.05
Profit Before Finance Income and Taxes
1,363,851
927,753
3.06
Financial Income
-735,770
-557,899
3.06.01
Financial Income
220,488
121,321
3.06.02
Financial Expenses
-956,258
-679,220
3.07
Net Income Before Income Taxes
628,081
369,854
3.08
Income Tax and Social Contribution on Profit
105,735
152,952
3.08.01
Current
1,132
-137,353
3.08.02
Deferred
104,603
290,305
3.09
Net Income from Continuing Operations
733,816
522,806
3.11
Net Income/Loss for the Period
733,816
522,806
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2024 - Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in BRL thousand)
Code
Description
Accumulated for the
Accumulated for the
Current Year
Prior Year
01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024
01/01/2023 to 03/31/2023
4.01
Net Income for the Period
733,816
522,806
4.02
Other Comprehensive Income
93,700
-74,206
4.02.01
Gain (loss) from changes in the credit risk of financial
88,386
-10,661
instruments
4.02.02
Taxes on gain (loss) from changes in the credit risk of
-30,052
3,624
financial instruments
4.02.05
Share in the comprehensive income of subsidiaries
35,366
-67,169
4.03
Comprehensive Income for the period
827,516
448,600
