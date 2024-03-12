Dear stakeholders,

In 2023, we celebrate Localiza&Co's 50th anniversary, a year marked by notable advances and significant challenges.

We advanced in the integration process, improving our internal practices and procedures, with substantial productivity gains and we were efficient in managing costs and expenses. We expanded our Seminovos network, contributing to an increase in the volume of cars sold and a reduction in the average age of the cars sold, although not yet at historical levels. Furthermore, we expanded the capillarity of Car Rental, which showed revenue growth in all segments, more than offsetting the effects of the carve-out. We scaled Localiza FAST, offering a completely touchless experience, and expanded the differential in enchantment for our customers. We captured strong growth in Fleet Rental, highlighting the success of Localiza Meoo (car subscription). We also increased the Heavy Vehicles fleet and opened 2 stores dedicated to the sale of used trucks. We successfully started our operations in Mexico, with the opening of 10 branches in the main airports, around 1 thousand cars and an NPS at an excellence level. We have significantly advanced in technology, use of data and telemetry, resulting in a strong reduction in losses, theft, fraud and accidents. Furthermore, we continue to simplify and automate our processes and increase productivity throughout the car cycle. All of this progress were driven by a highly engaged team and a solid Management and Culture process.

Our continuous evolution was recognized by several rankings throughout 2023, of which we highlight: one of the 10 best companies to work for in Brazil by Great Place to Work; 1st place in the Reclame Aqui Awards in all categories in our sector, recognizing the excellence in service to our customers; winning the Company of the Year award by the Exame's magazine in the ranking of the Biggest and Best of the year; one of the 50 companies with the best corporate reputation and one of the 70 most responsible in terms of ESG in the general ranking, with 1st position in the mobility sector by the Corporate Reputation Business Monitor MERCO.

Even with all these advances, we face an environment characterized by high interest rates and credit restrictions. These factors negatively impacted our cost of debt and Seminovos sales, which were also harmed by the consumer's lower disposable income due to the increase in car prices. Furthermore, we suffered the effect of the Popular Car Provisional Measure, which negatively impacted the price and depreciation of cars.

Nevertheless, in 4Q23 we observed a relevant evolution in rental demand and revenue from the used car sales. The Car Rental Division recorded a 22.3% growth in net revenue, while the Fleet Rental Division's revenue grew 40.4%, and Seminovos revenue grew 39.4% compared to the same period in the previous year. As a result, we ended the quarter with consolidated revenue of R$7.9 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of R$2.9 billion, representing an increase of 36.3% and 33.0%, respectively, compared to 4Q22.

The strong operational results in Car Rental and Fleet Rental, both through revenue growth and greater cost efficiency, were partially offset by a challenging car sales environment. In 4Q23, after the end of the effects of the Provisional Measure, we observed a recovery in the prices of new cars, however, this recovery did not translate into a corresponding increase in the prices of used cars, negatively impacting the Seminovos EBITDA margin and depreciation of the fleet.

As a result, in the quarter, adjusted EBIT totaled R$1.8 billion and adjusted net profit reached R$750.9 million, an increase of 17.8% compared to 4Q22.

