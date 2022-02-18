Localiza Rent a Car S A : Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Version: 1
Contents
Company Information
Capital Structure
1
Individual Interim Financial Information
Balance Sheet - Assets
2
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
3
Statement of Income
4
Statement of Comprehensive Income
5
Statement of Cash Flows
6
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021
7
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 06/30/2020
8
Statement of Value Added
9
Consolidated Interim Financial Information
Balance Sheet - Assets
10
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
11
Statement of Income
13
Statement of Comprehensive Income
14
Statement of Cash Flows
15
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021
17
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 06/30/2020
18
Statement of Value Added
19
Comments on Performance
20
Notes to the Interim Financial Information
46
Comments on the Performance of Business Projections
83
Other Information Considered Relevant by the Company
84
Opinions and Representations
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information - Unqualified
85
Management's Statement on the Financial Statements
87
Management's Statement on the Independent Auditor's Report
88
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Version: 1
Company Information / Capital Structure
Number of Shares
Current Quarter
(Thousands)
06/30/2021
Paid-In Capital
Common Shares
758,467
Preferred Shares
0
Total
758,467
Treasury Shares
Common Shares
6,275
Preferred Shares
0
Total
6,275
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Version: 1
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets
(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Code
Description
06/30/2021
12/31/2020
1
Total Assets
18,231,801
17,179,331
1.01
Current Assets
4,338,887
4,080,560
1.01.01
Cash and Cash Equivalents
323,670
1,575,486
1.01.02
Financial Assets
2,657,193
1,040,917
1.01.02.01
Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,657,193
1,040,917
1.01.03
Accounts Receivable
960,336
974,296
1.01.06
Recoverable Taxes
14,522
23,438
1.01.07
Prepaid Expenses
71,609
18,728
1.01.08
Other Current Assets
311,557
447,695
1.01.08.01
Non-Current Assets Available for Sale
5,431
7,997
1.01.08.03
Other
306,126
439,698
1.01.08.03.01
Dividends Receivable
120,851
120,680
1.01.08.03.02
Derivative instruments
20,951
85,021
1.01.08.03.03
Other
164,324
233,997
1.02
Non-Current Assets
13,892,914
13,098,771
1.02.01
Long-Term Assets
536,824
405,044
1.02.01.10
Other Non-Current Assets
536,824
405,044
1.02.01.10.03
Escrow Deposits
81,595
79,376
1.02.01.10.04
Derivative instruments
455,229
325,585
1.02.01.10.05
Other
0
83
1.02.02
Investments
1,723,271
1,462,266
1.02.03
Property and Equipment
11,597,594
11,192,596
1.02.03.01
Property and Equipment in Use
10,663,720
10,293,097
1.02.03.02
Leased Right-of-use
900,802
864,111
1.02.03.02.02
Right-of-use
900,802
864,111
1.02.03.03
Constructions in Progress
33,072
35,388
1.02.04
Intangible Assets
35,225
38,865
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Version: 1
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities
(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Code
Description
06/30/2021
12/31/2020
2
Total Liabilities
18,231,801
17,179,331
2.01
Current Liabilities
3,765,214
3,615,189
2.01.01
Payroll and Related Taxes
195,497
199,117
2.01.02
Trade Payables
909,172
1,458,302
2.01.02.01
Domestic Suppliers
908,907
1,458,302
2.01.02.02
Foreign Suppliers
265
0
2.01.03
Taxes Payable
12,500
91,423
2.01.04
Loans and Financing
2,144,037
1,286,564
2.01.04.01
Loans and Financing
1,151,544
1,272,367
2.01.04.01.01
In Local Currency
951,486
620,073
2.01.04.01.02
In Foreign Currency
200,058
652,294
2.01.04.02
Debentures
992,493
14,197
2.01.05
Other Payables
504,008
579,783
2.01.05.01
Payables to Related Parties
5,253
740
2.01.05.02
Other
498,755
579,043
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable
64,322
72,433
2.01.05.02.04
Other Current Liabilities
259,644
359,636
2.01.05.02.05
Derivative instruments
17,818
0
2.01.05.02.06
Unearned Revenue
1,489
2,482
2.01.05.02.07
Right-of-use Lease Liability
155,482
144,492
2.02
Non-Current Liabilities
7,603,150
7,511,483
2.02.01
Loans and Financing
6,210,437
6,349,987
2.02.01.01
Loans and Financing
1,556,725
1,727,737
2.02.01.01.01
In Local Currency
296,346
605,414
2.02.01.01.02
In Foreign Currency
1,260,379
1,122,323
2.02.01.02
Debentures
4,653,712
4,622,250
2.02.02
Other Payables
873,417
791,329
2.02.02.02
Other
873,417
791,329
2.02.02.02.03
Other Non-Current Liabilities
16,626
8,165
2.02.02.02.04
Right-of-use Lease Liability
812,270
773,292
2.02.02.02.05
Derivative instruments
44,521
9,872
2.02.03
Deferred Taxes
396,815
235,159
2.02.03.01
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
396,815
235,159
2.02.04
Provisions
119,522
131,338
2.02.04.01
Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks
119,522
131,338
2.02.06
Unearned Profit and Revenue
2,959
3,670
2.02.06.02
Unearned Revenue
2,959
3,670
2.03
Equity
6,863,437
6,052,659
2.03.01
Paid-In Capital
3,956,889
3,956,889
2.03.01.01
Capital
4,000,000
4,000,000
2.03.01.02
Expenses on the issuance of shares, net of tax effects
-43,111
-43,111
2.03.02
Capital Reserves
16,137
-578
2.03.02.05
Treasury Shares
-162,074
-175,526
2.03.02.07
Share Issuance Premium and Stock Options Granted
178,211
174,948
2.03.04
Earnings Reserves
2,096,348
2,096,348
2.03.04.01
Legal Reserve
272,974
272,974
2.03.04.02
Statutory Reserve
1,823,374
1,823,374
2.03.05
Retained Earnings (Accumulated Losses)
794,063
0
