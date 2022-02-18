Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENT3   BRRENTACNOR4

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

(RENT3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Localiza Rent a Car S A : Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021

02/18/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Version: 1

Contents

Company Information

Capital Structure

1

Individual Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets

2

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

3

Statement of Income

4

Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021

7

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 06/30/2020

8

Statement of Value Added

9

Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets

10

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

11

Statement of Income

13

Statement of Comprehensive Income

14

Statement of Cash Flows

15

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021

17

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 06/30/2020

18

Statement of Value Added

19

Comments on Performance

20

Notes to the Interim Financial Information

46

Comments on the Performance of Business Projections

83

Other Information Considered Relevant by the Company

84

Opinions and Representations

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information - Unqualified

85

Management's Statement on the Financial Statements

87

Management's Statement on the Independent Auditor's Report

88

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Version: 1

Company Information / Capital Structure

Number of Shares

Current Quarter

(Thousands)

06/30/2021

Paid-In Capital

Common Shares

758,467

Preferred Shares

0

Total

758,467

Treasury Shares

Common Shares

6,275

Preferred Shares

0

Total

6,275

PAGE: 1 of 88

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.Version: 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets

(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Code

Description

06/30/2021

12/31/2020

1

Total Assets

18,231,801

17,179,331

1.01

Current Assets

4,338,887

4,080,560

1.01.01

Cash and Cash Equivalents

323,670

1,575,486

1.01.02

Financial Assets

2,657,193

1,040,917

1.01.02.01

Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,657,193

1,040,917

1.01.03

Accounts Receivable

960,336

974,296

1.01.06

Recoverable Taxes

14,522

23,438

1.01.07

Prepaid Expenses

71,609

18,728

1.01.08

Other Current Assets

311,557

447,695

1.01.08.01

Non-Current Assets Available for Sale

5,431

7,997

1.01.08.03

Other

306,126

439,698

1.01.08.03.01

Dividends Receivable

120,851

120,680

1.01.08.03.02

Derivative instruments

20,951

85,021

1.01.08.03.03

Other

164,324

233,997

1.02

Non-Current Assets

13,892,914

13,098,771

1.02.01

Long-Term Assets

536,824

405,044

1.02.01.10

Other Non-Current Assets

536,824

405,044

1.02.01.10.03

Escrow Deposits

81,595

79,376

1.02.01.10.04

Derivative instruments

455,229

325,585

1.02.01.10.05

Other

0

83

1.02.02

Investments

1,723,271

1,462,266

1.02.03

Property and Equipment

11,597,594

11,192,596

1.02.03.01

Property and Equipment in Use

10,663,720

10,293,097

1.02.03.02

Leased Right-of-use

900,802

864,111

1.02.03.02.02

Right-of-use

900,802

864,111

1.02.03.03

Constructions in Progress

33,072

35,388

1.02.04

Intangible Assets

35,225

38,865

PAGE: 2 of 88

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Version: 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities

(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Code

Description

06/30/2021

12/31/2020

2

Total Liabilities

18,231,801

17,179,331

2.01

Current Liabilities

3,765,214

3,615,189

2.01.01

Payroll and Related Taxes

195,497

199,117

2.01.02

Trade Payables

909,172

1,458,302

2.01.02.01

Domestic Suppliers

908,907

1,458,302

2.01.02.02

Foreign Suppliers

265

0

2.01.03

Taxes Payable

12,500

91,423

2.01.04

Loans and Financing

2,144,037

1,286,564

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

1,151,544

1,272,367

2.01.04.01.01

In Local Currency

951,486

620,073

2.01.04.01.02

In Foreign Currency

200,058

652,294

2.01.04.02

Debentures

992,493

14,197

2.01.05

Other Payables

504,008

579,783

2.01.05.01

Payables to Related Parties

5,253

740

2.01.05.02

Other

498,755

579,043

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable

64,322

72,433

2.01.05.02.04

Other Current Liabilities

259,644

359,636

2.01.05.02.05

Derivative instruments

17,818

0

2.01.05.02.06

Unearned Revenue

1,489

2,482

2.01.05.02.07

Right-of-use Lease Liability

155,482

144,492

2.02

Non-Current Liabilities

7,603,150

7,511,483

2.02.01

Loans and Financing

6,210,437

6,349,987

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

1,556,725

1,727,737

2.02.01.01.01

In Local Currency

296,346

605,414

2.02.01.01.02

In Foreign Currency

1,260,379

1,122,323

2.02.01.02

Debentures

4,653,712

4,622,250

2.02.02

Other Payables

873,417

791,329

2.02.02.02

Other

873,417

791,329

2.02.02.02.03

Other Non-Current Liabilities

16,626

8,165

2.02.02.02.04

Right-of-use Lease Liability

812,270

773,292

2.02.02.02.05

Derivative instruments

44,521

9,872

2.02.03

Deferred Taxes

396,815

235,159

2.02.03.01

Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

396,815

235,159

2.02.04

Provisions

119,522

131,338

2.02.04.01

Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks

119,522

131,338

2.02.06

Unearned Profit and Revenue

2,959

3,670

2.02.06.02

Unearned Revenue

2,959

3,670

2.03

Equity

6,863,437

6,052,659

2.03.01

Paid-In Capital

3,956,889

3,956,889

2.03.01.01

Capital

4,000,000

4,000,000

2.03.01.02

Expenses on the issuance of shares, net of tax effects

-43,111

-43,111

2.03.02

Capital Reserves

16,137

-578

2.03.02.05

Treasury Shares

-162,074

-175,526

2.03.02.07

Share Issuance Premium and Stock Options Granted

178,211

174,948

2.03.04

Earnings Reserves

2,096,348

2,096,348

2.03.04.01

Legal Reserve

272,974

272,974

2.03.04.02

Statutory Reserve

1,823,374

1,823,374

2.03.05

Retained Earnings (Accumulated Losses)

794,063

0

PAGE: 3 of 88

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Localiza Rent a Car SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
04:12pLOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021
PU
01/11Brazil's Localiza says systems partially affected by 'cyber incident'
RE
2021LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.(BOVESPA : RENT3) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
2021LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.(BOVESPA : RENT3) added to S&P International 700
CI
2021LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Localiza offers to sell brand, cars to have Unidas deal approved - report
RE
2021Localiza offers to sell brand, cars to have Unidas deal approved - report
RE
2021LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Transcription 3Q21
PU
2021LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Investor Relations Presentation - November/2021
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Localiza Rent a Car S.A., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 654 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net income 2021 1 922 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2021 8 008 M 1 561 M 1 561 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 44 695 M 8 713 M 8 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 12 161
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,42 BRL
Average target price 68,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Sebastian Lasansky Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Tavares Goncalves de Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Eugênio Pacelli Mattar Chairman
André Luiz Lopes Petenussi Executive Director-Technology
João Ávila de Avila Valgas Filho Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.11.60%8 650
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-20.34%9 325
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-24.25%8 963
SIXT SE-5.59%6 580
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-0.12%2 877
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS11.61%2 563