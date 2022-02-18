Localiza Rent a Car S A : Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. Version: 1

Contents

Company Information

Capital Structure 1

Individual Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets 2

Balance Sheet - Liabilities 3

Statement of Income 4

Statement of Comprehensive Income 5

Statement of Cash Flows 6

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021 7

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020 8

Statement of Value Added 9

Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets 10

Balance Sheet - Liabilities 11

Statement of Income 12

Statement of Comprehensive Income 13

Statement of Cash Flows 14

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021 15

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020 16

Statement of Value Added 17

Comments on Performance 18

Notes to the Interim Financial Information 46

Comments on the Performance of Business Projections 85

Other Information Considered Relevant by the Company 86