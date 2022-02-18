Localiza Rent a Car S A : Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021
Company Information / Capital Structure
Number of Shares
Current Quarter
(Thousands)
09/30/2021
Paid-In Capital
Common Shares
758,467
Preferred Shares
0
Total
758,467
Treasury Shares
Common Shares
6,275
Preferred Shares
0
Total
6,275
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets
(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Code
Description
09/30/2021
12/31/2020
1
Total Assets
18,648,495
17,179,331
1.01
Current Assets
4,185,442
4,080,560
1.01.01
Cash and Cash Equivalents
306,193
1,575,486
1.01.02
Financial Assets
2,067,814
1,040,917
1.01.02.01
Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,067,814
1,040,917
1.01.03
Accounts Receivable
1,050,673
974,296
1.01.03.01
Clients
1,050,673
974,296
1.01.06
Recoverable Taxes
401,758
23,438
1.01.07
Prepaid Expenses
54,398
18,728
1.01.08
Other Current Assets
304,606
447,695
1.01.08.01
Non-Current Assets Available for Sale
5,484
7,997
1.01.08.03
Other
299,122
439,698
1.01.08.03.01
Dividends Receivable
99,166
120,680
1.01.08.03.02
Derivative instruments
52,737
85,021
1.01.08.03.03
Other
147,219
233,997
1.02
Non-Current Assets
14,463,053
13,098,771
1.02.01
Long-Term Assets
515,909
405,044
1.02.01.10
Other Non-Current Assets
515,909
405,044
1.02.01.10.03
Escrow Deposits
81,887
79,376
1.02.01.10.04
Derivative instruments
434,022
325,585
1.02.01.10.05
Other
0
83
1.02.02
Investments
1,889,354
1,462,266
1.02.02.01
Equity Investments
1,889,354
1,462,266
1.02.02.01.02
Investments in subsidiaries
1,889,354
1,462,266
1.02.03
Property and Equipment
12,023,427
11,192,596
1.02.03.01
Property and Equipment in Use
11,021,018
10,293,097
1.02.03.02
Leased Right-of-use
961,291
864,111
1.02.03.02.02
Right-of-use
961,291
864,111
1.02.03.03
Constructions in Progress
41,118
35,388
1.02.04
Intangible Assets
34,363
38,865
1.02.04.01
Intangible
34,363
38,865
1.02.04.01.04
Software
34,363
38,865
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities
(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Code
Description
09/30/2021
12/31/2020
2
Total Liabilities
18,648,495
17,179,331
2.01
Current Liabilities
3,245,807
3,615,189
2.01.01
Payroll and Related Taxes
215,081
199,117
2.01.01.01
Related Taxes
25,785
26,452
2.01.01.02
Payroll
189,296
172,665
2.01.02
Trade Payables
859,664
1,458,302
2.01.02.01
Domestic Suppliers
859,244
1,458,302
2.01.02.02
Foreign Suppliers
420
0
2.01.03
Taxes Payable
4,921
91,423
2.01.03.01
Federal Taxes Payable
2,550
87,760
2.01.03.01.01
Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable
0
71,632
2.01.03.01.02
Other Federal Taxes
2,550
16,128
2.01.03.03
Municipal Taxes Payable
2,371
3,663
2.01.04
Loans and Financing
1,691,258
1,286,564
2.01.04.01
Loans and Financing
651,694
1,272,367
2.01.04.01.01
In Local Currency
430,287
620,073
2.01.04.01.02
In Foreign Currency
221,407
652,294
2.01.04.02
Debentures
1,039,564
14,197
2.01.05
Other Payables
474,883
579,783
2.01.05.01
Payables to Related Parties
2,531
740
2.01.05.01.02
Payables to Subsidiaries
2,531
740
2.01.05.02
Other
472,352
579,043
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable
73,198
72,433
2.01.05.02.04
Other Current Liabilities
218,523
359,636
2.01.05.02.05
Derivative instruments
5,293
0
2.01.05.02.06
Unearned Revenue
1,483
2,482
2.01.05.02.07
Right-of-use Lease Liability
173,855
144,492
2.02
Non-Current Liabilities
7,937,620
7,511,483
2.02.01
Loans and Financing
6,228,207
6,349,987
2.02.01.01
Loans and Financing
1,652,949
1,727,737
2.02.01.01.01
In Local Currency
296,596
605,414
2.02.01.01.02
In Foreign Currency
1,356,353
1,122,323
2.02.01.02
Debentures
4,575,258
4,622,250
2.02.02
Other Payables
879,881
791,329
2.02.02.02
Other
879,881
791,329
2.02.02.02.03
Other Non-Current Liabilities
19,000
8,165
2.02.02.02.04
Right-of-use Lease Liability
860,881
773,292
2.02.02.02.05
Derivative instruments
0
9,872
2.02.03
Deferred Taxes
695,093
235,159
2.02.03.01
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
695,093
235,159
2.02.04
Provisions
131,821
131,338
2.02.04.01
Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks
131,821
131,338
2.02.04.01.05
Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks
131,821
131,338
2.02.06
Unearned Profit and Revenue
2,618
3,670
2.02.06.02
Unearned Revenue
2,618
3,670
2.03
Equity
7,465,068
6,052,659
2.03.01
Paid-In Capital
3,956,889
3,956,889
2.03.01.01
Capital
4,000,000
4,000,000
2.03.01.02
Expenses on the issuance of shares, net of tax effects
-43,111
-43,111
2.03.02
Capital Reserves
28,513
-578
2.03.02.05
Treasury Shares
-162,074
-175,526
2.03.02.07
Share Issuance Premium and Stock Options Granted
190,587
174,948
2.03.04
Earnings Reserves
2,096,348
2,096,348
2.03.04.01
Legal Reserve
272,974
272,974
2.03.04.02
Statutory Reserve
1,823,374
1,823,374
2.03.05
Retained Earnings (Accumulated Losses)
1,383,318
0
