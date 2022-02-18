Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Localiza Rent a Car S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENT3   BRRENTACNOR4

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

(RENT3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Localiza Rent a Car S A : Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021

02/18/2022 | 04:12pm EST
ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Version: 1

Contents

Company Information

Capital Structure

1

Individual Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets

2

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

3

Statement of Income

4

Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021

7

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020

8

Statement of Value Added

9

Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Balance Sheet - Assets

10

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

11

Statement of Income

12

Statement of Comprehensive Income

13

Statement of Cash Flows

14

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021

15

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020

16

Statement of Value Added

17

Comments on Performance

18

Notes to the Interim Financial Information

46

Comments on the Performance of Business Projections

85

Other Information Considered Relevant by the Company

86

Opinions and Representations

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information - Unqualified

87

Management's Statement on the Financial Statements

89

Management's Statement on the Independent Auditor's Report

90

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Version: 1

Company Information / Capital Structure

Number of Shares

Current Quarter

(Thousands)

09/30/2021

Paid-In Capital

Common Shares

758,467

Preferred Shares

0

Total

758,467

Treasury Shares

Common Shares

6,275

Preferred Shares

0

Total

6,275

PAGE: 1 of 90

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Version: 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets

(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Code

Description

09/30/2021

12/31/2020

1

Total Assets

18,648,495

17,179,331

1.01

Current Assets

4,185,442

4,080,560

1.01.01

Cash and Cash Equivalents

306,193

1,575,486

1.01.02

Financial Assets

2,067,814

1,040,917

1.01.02.01

Financial Assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,067,814

1,040,917

1.01.03

Accounts Receivable

1,050,673

974,296

1.01.03.01

Clients

1,050,673

974,296

1.01.06

Recoverable Taxes

401,758

23,438

1.01.07

Prepaid Expenses

54,398

18,728

1.01.08

Other Current Assets

304,606

447,695

1.01.08.01

Non-Current Assets Available for Sale

5,484

7,997

1.01.08.03

Other

299,122

439,698

1.01.08.03.01

Dividends Receivable

99,166

120,680

1.01.08.03.02

Derivative instruments

52,737

85,021

1.01.08.03.03

Other

147,219

233,997

1.02

Non-Current Assets

14,463,053

13,098,771

1.02.01

Long-Term Assets

515,909

405,044

1.02.01.10

Other Non-Current Assets

515,909

405,044

1.02.01.10.03

Escrow Deposits

81,887

79,376

1.02.01.10.04

Derivative instruments

434,022

325,585

1.02.01.10.05

Other

0

83

1.02.02

Investments

1,889,354

1,462,266

1.02.02.01

Equity Investments

1,889,354

1,462,266

1.02.02.01.02

Investments in subsidiaries

1,889,354

1,462,266

1.02.03

Property and Equipment

12,023,427

11,192,596

1.02.03.01

Property and Equipment in Use

11,021,018

10,293,097

1.02.03.02

Leased Right-of-use

961,291

864,111

1.02.03.02.02

Right-of-use

961,291

864,111

1.02.03.03

Constructions in Progress

41,118

35,388

1.02.04

Intangible Assets

34,363

38,865

1.02.04.01

Intangible

34,363

38,865

1.02.04.01.04

Software

34,363

38,865

PAGE: 2 of 90

ITR - Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021 - LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.Version: 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities

(In Thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Code

Description

09/30/2021

12/31/2020

2

Total Liabilities

18,648,495

17,179,331

2.01

Current Liabilities

3,245,807

3,615,189

2.01.01

Payroll and Related Taxes

215,081

199,117

2.01.01.01

Related Taxes

25,785

26,452

2.01.01.02

Payroll

189,296

172,665

2.01.02

Trade Payables

859,664

1,458,302

2.01.02.01

Domestic Suppliers

859,244

1,458,302

2.01.02.02

Foreign Suppliers

420

0

2.01.03

Taxes Payable

4,921

91,423

2.01.03.01

Federal Taxes Payable

2,550

87,760

2.01.03.01.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable

0

71,632

2.01.03.01.02

Other Federal Taxes

2,550

16,128

2.01.03.03

Municipal Taxes Payable

2,371

3,663

2.01.04

Loans and Financing

1,691,258

1,286,564

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

651,694

1,272,367

2.01.04.01.01

In Local Currency

430,287

620,073

2.01.04.01.02

In Foreign Currency

221,407

652,294

2.01.04.02

Debentures

1,039,564

14,197

2.01.05

Other Payables

474,883

579,783

2.01.05.01

Payables to Related Parties

2,531

740

2.01.05.01.02

Payables to Subsidiaries

2,531

740

2.01.05.02

Other

472,352

579,043

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable

73,198

72,433

2.01.05.02.04

Other Current Liabilities

218,523

359,636

2.01.05.02.05

Derivative instruments

5,293

0

2.01.05.02.06

Unearned Revenue

1,483

2,482

2.01.05.02.07

Right-of-use Lease Liability

173,855

144,492

2.02

Non-Current Liabilities

7,937,620

7,511,483

2.02.01

Loans and Financing

6,228,207

6,349,987

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

1,652,949

1,727,737

2.02.01.01.01

In Local Currency

296,596

605,414

2.02.01.01.02

In Foreign Currency

1,356,353

1,122,323

2.02.01.02

Debentures

4,575,258

4,622,250

2.02.02

Other Payables

879,881

791,329

2.02.02.02

Other

879,881

791,329

2.02.02.02.03

Other Non-Current Liabilities

19,000

8,165

2.02.02.02.04

Right-of-use Lease Liability

860,881

773,292

2.02.02.02.05

Derivative instruments

0

9,872

2.02.03

Deferred Taxes

695,093

235,159

2.02.03.01

Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

695,093

235,159

2.02.04

Provisions

131,821

131,338

2.02.04.01

Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks

131,821

131,338

2.02.04.01.05

Provision for Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Risks

131,821

131,338

2.02.06

Unearned Profit and Revenue

2,618

3,670

2.02.06.02

Unearned Revenue

2,618

3,670

2.03

Equity

7,465,068

6,052,659

2.03.01

Paid-In Capital

3,956,889

3,956,889

2.03.01.01

Capital

4,000,000

4,000,000

2.03.01.02

Expenses on the issuance of shares, net of tax effects

-43,111

-43,111

2.03.02

Capital Reserves

28,513

-578

2.03.02.05

Treasury Shares

-162,074

-175,526

2.03.02.07

Share Issuance Premium and Stock Options Granted

190,587

174,948

2.03.04

Earnings Reserves

2,096,348

2,096,348

2.03.04.01

Legal Reserve

272,974

272,974

2.03.04.02

Statutory Reserve

1,823,374

1,823,374

2.03.05

Retained Earnings (Accumulated Losses)

1,383,318

0

PAGE: 3 of 90

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Localiza Rent a Car SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 654 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net income 2021 1 922 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2021 8 008 M 1 561 M 1 561 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 44 695 M 8 713 M 8 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 12 161
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,42 BRL
Average target price 68,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Sebastian Lasansky Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Tavares Goncalves de Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Eugênio Pacelli Mattar Chairman
André Luiz Lopes Petenussi Executive Director-Technology
João Ávila de Avila Valgas Filho Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.11.60%8 650
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-20.34%9 325
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-24.25%8 963
SIXT SE-5.59%6 580
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-0.12%2 877
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS11.61%2 563