Localiza Rent a Car S.A. specializes in renting vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - car renting (80.8%); - automotive fleet long-term renting (19.2%): to companies. At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 289,796 vehicles, including 289,739 company-owned. Brazil accounts for 99.5% of net sales.

