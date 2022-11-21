Localiza Rent a Car S A : Investor Relations Presentation - November/2022

INVESTOR RELATIONS
PRESENTATION
1 . COMPANY OVERVIEW
2 . COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
3 . MAIN BUSINESS DIVISIONS
4 . FINANCIALS
BECOMING THE LARGEST CAR RENTAL COMPANY IN LATAM
PHASE I: PATH TO LEADERSHIP
PHASE II: EXPANSION
PHASE III: REACHING SCALE
PHASE IV: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
1973
1983
1992
1999
2014
2019
2021
Founded in Belo
Expansion strategy by
Internationalization
Expansion strategy
Beginning of digital
Follow-on of R$1,8B
Localiza ZARP
Horizonte with 6
adjacencies: Franchising
through
by adjacencies:
transformation
VW beetles
Franchising
Fleet Rental
1979
1991
1997
2005
2017
2020
2022
Expansion to 11 capital
Expansion strategy by
DLPE firm DL&J enters
IPO with a Market
Market Cap
Launch of car subscription,
Market Cap US$11.1B
cities becoming
adjacencies:
at a market cap of
millionsCap
US$ 4,4B
Localiza Meoo
as of Set/22
market
Seminovos
US$150mm
of US$295mm
Merger announcement: Unidas
|
leader in 1981
Market Cap US$10.1B as of
Closing of merger with
Dec/20
Unidas - July/22
6
1,970
5,080
24,700
118,000
537,157
(1973)
(1983)
(1993)
(2003)
(2013)
(3Q22 proforma
after carve-out)
OUR COMPANY IS IN
CONTINUOUS AND CONSISTENT EVOLUTION MOVEMENT BECAUSE WE NEVER STOP LOOKING AT THE ESSENTIAL: OUR
C U S TO M E R S , OUR
E M P L OY E E S , OUR R E S U LT S
AND THESE ARE THE PILLARS OF OUR CORPORATE CULTURE
INTEGRATED BUSINESS PLATFORM SUPPORTING GROWTH
3Q22
C A R R E N T A L
C A R R E N T A L
-
296,322 CARS
-
514 LOCATIONS IN BRAZIL
-
169 FRANCHISEES' LOCATIONS IN BRAZIL AND SOUTH AMERICA
F L E E T R E N T A L
• 240,923 CARS
SYNERGIES:
F L E E T R E N T A L
BARGAINING
POWER
COST REDUCTION
|
CROSS SELLING
-
16,000 EMPLOYEES
-
14 MILLION CLIENTS
Localiza has Unmatched Advantages from a Highly Scalable Model and Unparalleled Business Expertise
USED CAR SALES
• 46.9% SOLD TO FINAL CONSUMER
S E M I N O V O S
• 184 STORES
• 100 CITIES
