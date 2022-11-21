Advanced search
    RENT3   BRRENTACNOR4

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

(RENT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:52 2022-11-21 pm EST
61.79 BRL   +2.61%
11/17Localiza Rent A Car S A : Transcription 3Q22
PU
11/16Transcript : Localiza Rent a Car S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
11/14Localiza Rent A Car S A : Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
Localiza Rent a Car S A : Investor Relations Presentation - November/2022

11/21/2022 | 02:21pm EST
INVESTOR RELATIONS

PRESENTATION

1 . COMPANY OVERVIEW

2 . COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

3 . MAIN BUSINESS DIVISIONS

4 . FINANCIALS

BECOMING THE LARGEST CAR RENTAL COMPANY IN LATAM

PHASE I: PATH TO LEADERSHIP

PHASE II: EXPANSION

PHASE III: REACHING SCALE

PHASE IV: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

1973

1983

1992

1999

2014

2019

2021

Founded in Belo

Expansion strategy by

Internationalization

Expansion strategy

Beginning of digital

Follow-on of R$1,8B

Localiza ZARP

Horizonte with 6

adjacencies: Franchising

through

by adjacencies:

transformation

VW beetles

Franchising

Fleet Rental

1979

1991

1997

2005

2017

2020

2022

Expansion to 11 capital

Expansion strategy by

DLPE firm DL&J enters

IPO with a Market

Market Cap

Launch of car subscription,

Market Cap US$11.1B

cities becoming

adjacencies:

at a market cap of

millionsCap

US$ 4,4B

Localiza Meoo

as of Set/22

market

Seminovos

US$150mm

of US$295mm

Merger announcement: Unidas

leader in 1981

Market Cap US$10.1B as of

Closing of merger with

Dec/20

Unidas - July/22

6

1,970

5,080

24,700

118,000

537,157

(1973)

(1983)

(1993)

(2003)

(2013)

(3Q22 proforma

after carve-out)

3

OUR COMPANY IS IN

CONTINUOUS AND CONSISTENT EVOLUTION MOVEMENT BECAUSE WE NEVER STOP LOOKING AT THE ESSENTIAL: OUR

C U S TO M E R S , OUR

E M P L OY E E S , OUR R E S U LT S

AND THESE ARE THE PILLARS OF OUR CORPORATE CULTURE

INTEGRATED BUSINESS PLATFORM SUPPORTING GROWTH

3Q22

C A R R E N T A L

C A R R E N T A L

  • 296,322 CARS
  • 514 LOCATIONS IN BRAZIL
  • 169 FRANCHISEES' LOCATIONS IN BRAZIL AND SOUTH AMERICA

F L E E T R E N T A L

• 240,923 CARS

SYNERGIES:

F L E E T R E N T A L

BARGAINING

POWER

COST REDUCTION

CROSS SELLING

  • 16,000 EMPLOYEES
  • 14 MILLION CLIENTS

Localiza has Unmatched Advantages from a Highly Scalable Model and Unparalleled Business Expertise

Source: Company filings.

(*) Accumulated until 10/01/2022

USED CAR SALES

• 46.9% SOLD TO FINAL CONSUMER

S E M I N O V O S

• 184 STORES

• 100 CITIES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Localiza Rent a Car SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
