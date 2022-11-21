Localiza Rent a Car S A : Investor Relations Presentation - November/2022

Closing of merger with

Market Cap US$10.1B as of

as of Set/22

at a market cap of

BECOMING THE LARGEST CAR RENTAL COMPANY IN LATAM

OUR COMPANY IS IN

CONTINUOUS AND CONSISTENT EVOLUTION MOVEMENT BECAUSE WE NEVER STOP LOOKING AT THE ESSENTIAL: OUR

C U S TO M E R S , OUR

E M P L OY E E S , OUR R E S U LT S

AND THESE ARE THE PILLARS OF OUR CORPORATE CULTURE