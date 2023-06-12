Localiza Rent a Car S A : Reunião da Administração

Ordem do dia: (1) Homologação total do aumento do capital social da Companhia, dentro do capital autorizado, para subscrição privada, conforme aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração da Companhia em reunião realizada em 23 de março de 2023 ("Aumento de capital"); e (2) autorização para que a Diretoria da Companhia tome todas as providências e pratique todos os atos relativos ao Aumento de Capital.

as Ações subscritas e integralizadas no âmbito do Aumento de Capital farão jus, em igualdade de condições com as já existentes, a todos os direitos concedidos a estas, incluindo dividendos e juros sobre o capital próprio que vierem a ser declarados pela Companhia após a presente data.

Administração submeterá oportunamente à deliberação da Assembleia Geral a alteração do artigo 5º do Estatuto Social, de forma a atualizar a redação estatutária sobre a composição do capital social; e

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55

NIRE: 3130001144-5

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Held on June 12, 2023

Date, Time and Place: June, 12, 2023, at 05:00pm, held virtually and at the headquarters of Localiza Rent a Car S.A ("Company").

Attendance: The following Board members were present: Eugênio Pacelli Mattar, Luis Fernando Memoria Porto, Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, Irlau Machado Filho, Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa, Paulo Antunes Veras, Pedro de Godoy Bueno e Sérgio Augusto Guerra de Resende.

Presiding Board: Eugenio Pacelli Mattar, Chair of the Board and Suzana Fagundes Ribeiro de Oliveira, Secretary.

Agenda: (1) the total ratification of the Company's capital increase, within the authorized capital threshold, for private subscription, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 23, 2023 ("Capital Increase"); and (2) authorization for the Company's Board of Executive Officers to take all measures and practice all acts related to the Capital Increase.

Resolutions taken unanimously, without reservation:

Total ratification of the Company's capital increase. The members of the Board of Directors fully ratifies the Capital Increase, due to the verification of the subscription and payment of 4,397,646 (four million, three hundred and ninety-seven thousand, six hundred and forty-six) common shares, book-entry and without par value, issued by the Company ("Shares"), at the issue price of R$41.15 (forty one reais and fifteen cents) per Share, in the total amount of R$180,963,132.90 (one hundred and eighty million, nine hundred and sixty-three thousand, one hundred and thirty-two reais and ninety cents), noting that: as a result of the Capital Increase approved herein, the Company's capital increased from R$ 12,331,397,546.75 (twelve billion, three hundred and thirty one million, three hundred and ninety -seven thousand, five hundred and forty -six reais and seventy -five cents), divided into 988,435,930 (nine hundred and eighty -eight million, four hundred and thirty -five thousand, nine hundred and thirty) Shares to R$12,512,360,679.65 (twelve billion, five hundred and twelve million, three hundred and sixty thousand, six hundred and seventy-nine reais and sixty-five cents), represented by 992,833,576 (nine hundred and ninety-two million, eight hundred and thirty-three thousand, five hundred and seventy-six) Shares;

