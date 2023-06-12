Localiza Rent a Car S A : Reunião da Administração
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
COMPANHIA ABERTA
CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55
NIRE: 3130001144-5
Ata de Reunião do Conselho de Administração
Realizada em 12 de junho de 2023
Data, Horário e Local: 12 de junho de 2023, às 17h00min, realizada virtualmente e na sede social da Localiza Rent a Car S.A. ("Companhia").
Presença: Participantes todos os membros do Conselho de Administração, a saber: Eugênio Pacelli Mattar, Luis Fernando Memoria Porto, Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, Irlau Machado Filho, Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa, Paulo Antunes Veras, Pedro de Godoy Bueno e Sérgio Augusto Guerra de Resende.
Mesa: Eugenio Pacelli Mattar, Presidente e Suzana Fagundes Ribeiro de Oliveira, Secretária.
Ordem do dia: (1) Homologação total do aumento do capital social da Companhia, dentro do capital autorizado, para subscrição privada, conforme aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração da Companhia em reunião realizada em 23 de março de 2023 ("Aumento de capital"); e (2) autorização para que a Diretoria da Companhia tome todas as providências e pratique todos os atos relativos ao Aumento de Capital.
Assuntos tratados e deliberações tomadas por unanimidade, sem ressalvas:
Homologação total do Aumento de capital.O Conselho de Administração homologa totalmente o Aumento de Capital, em razão da verificação da subscrição e integralização de 4.397.646 (quatro milhões, trezentas e noventa e sete mil, seiscentas e quarenta e seis) ações ordinárias, escriturais e sem valor nominal, de emissão da Companhia ("Ações"), ao preço de emissão de R$41,15 (quarenta e um reais e quinze centavos) por Ação, no montante total de R$180.963.132,90 (cento e oitenta milhões, novecentos e sessenta e três mil, cento e trinta e dois reais e noventa centavos), observado que:
Em decorrência do Aumento de Capital ora homologado, o capital social da Companhia passoudeR$ 12.331.397.546,75 (doze bilhões, trezentos e trinta e um milhões, trezentos e noventa e sete mil, quinhentos e quarenta e seis reais e setenta e cinco centavos), dividido em 988.435.930 (novecentas e oitenta e oito milhões, quatrocentas e trinta e cinco mil, novecentas e trinta) Ações paraR$ 12.512.360.679,65 (doze bilhões, quinhentos e doze milhões, trezentos e sessenta mil, seiscentos e setenta e nove reais e sessenta e cinco centavos), dividido em 992.833.576 (novecentas e noventa e duas milhões, oitocentas e trinta e três mil, quinhentas e setenta e seis) Ações;
em virtude da homologação do Aumento de Capital ora deliberada, o Conselho de
Administração submeterá oportunamente à deliberação da Assembleia Geral a alteração do artigo 5º do Estatuto Social, de forma a atualizar a redação estatutária sobre a composição do capital social; e
as Ações subscritas e integralizadas no âmbito do Aumento de Capital farão jus, em igualdade de condições com as já existentes, a todos os direitos concedidos a estas, incluindo dividendos e juros sobre o capital próprio que vierem a ser declarados pela Companhia após a presente data.
Autorização para que a Diretoria da Companhia tome todas as providências e pratique todos os atos relativos ao Aumento de Capital.O Conselho de Administração autorizou os membros da Diretoria da Companhia e/ou seus procuradores devidamente constituídos a tomar todas as providências e praticar todos os atos que sejam necessários à implementação do Aumento de Capital, incluindo, sem limitação, a elaboração e divulgação dos documentos relacionados ao Aumento de Capital.
Encerramento e Lavratura da Ata: Sem mais deliberações, foram suspensos os trabalhos pelo tempo necessário à lavratura da ata para posterior aprovação pelos participantes.
Certidão: Declaro que esta é cópia fiel da ata de Reunião do Conselho de Administração acima constante, que se encontra transcrita no livro próprio, arquivado na sede social da Companhia, com a assinatura de todos os participantes: Eugênio Pacelli Mattar, Luis Fernando Memoria Porto, Irlau Machado Filho, Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa, Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, Paulo Antunes Veras, Pedro de Godoy Bueno e Sergio Augusto Guerra de Resende.
Suzana Fagundes Ribeiro de Oliveira
Secretária
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ: 16.670.085/0001-55
NIRE: 3130001144-5
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
Held on June 12, 2023
Date, Time and Place: June, 12, 2023, at 05:00pm, held virtually and at the headquarters of Localiza Rent a Car S.A ("Company").
Attendance: The following Board members were present: Eugênio Pacelli Mattar, Luis Fernando Memoria Porto, Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, Irlau Machado Filho, Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa, Paulo Antunes Veras, Pedro de Godoy Bueno e Sérgio Augusto Guerra de Resende.
Presiding Board: Eugenio Pacelli Mattar, Chair of the Board and Suzana Fagundes Ribeiro de Oliveira, Secretary.
Agenda: (1) the total ratification of the Company's capital increase, within the authorized capital threshold, for private subscription, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 23, 2023 ("Capital Increase"); and (2) authorization for the Company's Board of Executive Officers to take all measures and practice all acts related to the Capital Increase.
Resolutions taken unanimously, without reservation:
Total ratification of the Company's capital increase.The members of the Board of Directors fully ratifies the Capital Increase, due to the verification of the subscription and payment of 4,397,646 (four million, three hundred andninety-seventhousand, six hundred andforty-six)common shares,book-entryand without par value, issued by the Company ("Shares"), at the issue price of R$41.15 (forty one reais and fifteen cents) per Share, in the total amount of R$180,963,132.90 (one hundred and eighty million, nine hundred andsixty-threethousand, one hundred andthirty-tworeais and ninety cents), noting that:
as a result of the Capital Increase approved herein, the Company's capital increasedfromR$ 12,331,397,546.75 (twelve billion, three hundred and thirty one million, three hundred and ninety -seven thousand, five hundred and forty -six reais and seventy -five cents), divided into 988,435,930 (nine hundred and eighty -eight million, four hundred and thirty -five thousand, nine hundred and thirty) Shares toR$12,512,360,679.65 (twelve billion, five hundred and twelve million, three hundred and sixty thousand, six hundred and seventy-nine reais and sixty-five cents), represented by 992,833,576 (nine hundred and ninety-two million, eight hundred and thirty-three thousand, five hundred and seventy-six) Shares;
due to the ratification of the Capital Increase deliberated herein, the Board of Directors will timely submit to the resolution of the General Meeting the amendment of article 5 of the Bylaws, in order to update the statutory wording on the composition of the share capital; and
the Shares subscribed and paid in under the Capital Increase will be entitled, under the same conditions as those already existing, to all rights granted to them, including dividends and interest on equity that may be declared by the Company after the present date.
Authorization for the Company's Board of Executive Officers to take all measures and practice all acts related to the Capital Increase.The members of the Board of Directors authorized the members of the Company's Board of Executive Officers and/or their duly appointedattorneys-in-factto take all measures and practice all acts that are necessary for the implementation of the Capital Increase, including, without limitation, the preparation and disclosure of documents related to the Capital Increase.
Closing and Drafting of the Minutes: With no other resolutions, the meeting was suspended for the time necessary to the drawn up of the minutes in electronic media, for the subsequent approval by the attendees.
Declaration: I certify that this instrument is a free English translation of the Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting above, which is drawn up in the applicable Company's records, filled in the Company's headquarters, with the signature of the attendees: Eugênio Pacelli Mattar, Luis Fernando Memoria Porto, Irlau Machado Filho, Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa, Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, Paulo Antunes Veras, Pedro de Godoy Bueno and Sergio Augusto Guerra de Resende.
