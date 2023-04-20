Localiza Rent a Car S A : Webcast 4Q22

DISCLAIMER

Consolidated Results

The 4Q22 earnings presentations include information from Localiza and Locamerica consolidated since July 1st, 2022. However, we will bring the quarterly proforma results from 1Q21 to 2Q22, adding the two companies together. In this release, the annual comparisons will be based on historical proforma numbers from both companies.

The proforma results are based on available information directly attributable to the business combination and are factually supportable. This presentation is intended exclusively to illustrate the business combination's impact on the Company's historical financial information, as if the transaction had taken place on January 1st, 2021. There is no assurance by the Company or the auditors that the actual result of the relevant transaction if taken place on January 1st, 2022 or on January 1st,, 2021, would have been as presented.