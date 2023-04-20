Advanced search
    RENT3   BRRENTACNOR4

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.

(RENT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:02:18 2023-04-20 am EDT
56.13 BRL   +2.33%
10:35aLocaliza Rent A Car S A : Webcast 4Q22
PU
03/29LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.004474 new shares @ 41.150002 BRL for 1 existing share
FA
03/29LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Localiza Rent a Car S A : Webcast 4Q22

04/20/2023
DISCLAIMER

Consolidated Results

The 4Q22 earnings presentations include information from Localiza and Locamerica consolidated since July 1st, 2022. However, we will bring the quarterly proforma results from 1Q21 to 2Q22, adding the two companies together. In this release, the annual comparisons will be based on historical proforma numbers from both companies.

The proforma results are based on available information directly attributable to the business combination and are factually supportable. This presentation is intended exclusively to illustrate the business combination's impact on the Company's historical financial information, as if the transaction had taken place on January 1st, 2021. There is no assurance by the Company or the auditors that the actual result of the relevant transaction if taken place on January 1st, 2022 or on January 1st,, 2021, would have been as presented.

2

BUSINESS COMBINATION ONE -OFFS

In this quarter, we will highlight the business combination related effects (one-offs), as it follows:

Description

EBITDA Impact

Net Income Impact

Integration expenses (One-Off)

(77.1)

(50.9)

Discontinued Operation (Acelero and Willz) (One-Off)

(32.0)

(21.1)

Fleet write-up amortization (Temporary)

-

(91.6)

Customer relationship amortization (Temporary)

-

(6.2)

Depreciation of other assets (Acelero and Willz) (One-Off)

-

(0.7)

Tax loss write-off

-

(23.8)

We highlight the assets recognized in the business combination context that will impact the result through their amortization:

  • Fleet write-up (accounting for the differential between the fair value net cost of sales and the book value of the acquired fleet): amortization similar to the criteria used for fleet vehicles depreciation or in the case of car write-off;
  • Customer relationship write-up (accounting for the fair value of customer relationship)

3

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Car purchase and sales

Quantity (does not considers theft / crashed cars written-off)

55,865

37,202

97.358

End of Period Fleet

Quantity

152,102 591.041

488.235 (49,296) 65,549

86,553 259.596

194.047

61.362

24.160

41.493

294.188

331.445

4Q214Q22

Cars purchased

Cars sold

Net Revenue - Car Rental

R$ million, including royalties

1.999,6

(345.2)

1.861,4

207.0

2021

Net Addition

2022

Carve-Out

Car Rental

Fleet Rental

Net Revenue - Fleet Rental

R$ million, including telemetry and Localiza+ revenues

497,21.341,1

843,9

58.9%

3Q22

Recomposition

4Q22

4Q21

Growth

4Q22

Carve-Out

Car Rental

4

CAR RENTAL

Net revenue

R$ million, including royalties

7.421,8

5.787,6

28.2%

1.744,9

6.7%

1.861,4

2021 proforma

2022 proforma

4Q21 proforma

4Q22

Rental days

In thousands

73.110

4.0%

76.026

19.252 -7.3% 17.855

2021 proforma

2022 proforma

4Q21 proforma

4Q22

6.7% GROWTH IN THE QUARTERLY NET REVENUE YEAR OVER YEAR, EVEN WITH THE CARVE-OUT EFFECTS, DEMONSTRATING EFFICIENT MIX AND

PRICE MANAGEMENT.

5

Disclaimer

Localiza Rent a Car SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 14:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
