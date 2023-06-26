(Alliance News) - Location Sciences Group PLC on Monday said its revenue was affected by a "share of challenges" but reported a narrowed loss amid lower costs.

The London-based location data verification company said pretax loss narrowed to GBP850,578 in 2022 from GBP1.2 million the previous year, partly because administrative costs excluding depreciation and amortisation fell by 9.8% to GBP723,149.

Location Sciences added that its loss was impacted in the second half of 2022 due to a 49% drop in its intangible assets to GBP143,482 as at December 31.

Revenue fell by 34% to GBP110,856 from GBP167,940, which Location Sciences attributed to "continued headwinds".

The company did not declare a dividend for 2022, unchanged from the year before.

Looking ahead, Location Sciences said its strategic initiatives will position it for "long-term success" but added it remains "cautiously optimistic".

Chair Simon Wilkinson said: "While 2022 presented its fair share of hurdles, we are well-funded and strategically positioned for the future. With a solid financial foundation, streamlined operations, and a focus on delivering a new strategic path going forward, we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders".

Shares in Location Sciences were down 6.9% at 0.13 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

