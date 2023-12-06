Official LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. press release
Locaweb Serviços de Internet S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
December 06, 2023 at 04:31 pm EST
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ 02.351.877/0001-52
NIRE 35.300.349.482
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Aquisição de Participação Acionária
São Paulo, 06 de Dezembro de 2023 - A Locaweb Serviços de Internet S.A. ("Companhia") comunica que, nos termos do artigo 12 da Resolução nº 44 da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM"), datada de 23 de agosto de 2021, conforme alterada, recebeu correspondência do acionista Moneda Administratora SA General de Fondos and Moneda USA Inc. ("Moneda"), na qual informa que passou a deter 31.988.447 ações ordinárias da Companhia, atingindo participação acionária de 5,37% das ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia.
A íntegra da correspondência encontra-se anexa a este comunicado.
Rafael Chamas Alves
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A.
Publicly held Company
CNPJ 02.351.877/0001-52
NIRE 35.300.349.482
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Acquisition of Relevant Stake
São Paulo, December 06th, 2023 - Locaweb Serviços de Internet S.A. ("Company") informs that, in accordance with article 12 of Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM"), dated August 23, 2021, as amended, it received a letter from its shareholder Moneda Administratora SA General de Fondos and Moneda USA Inc. ("Moneda"), in which it was stated that becomes a shareholder that reached 5.37% of the Company's common shares, which totalizes the amount of 31,988,447 common shares issued by the Company
The letter's full content is here to attached.
Rafael Chamas Alves
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
Locaweb Servicos de Internet S.A.
Rua Itapaiúna, 2.434
CEP: 05707-001
São Paulo, SP, Brasil
Attn: Sr. Henrique Marquezi
CFO, Director of Investor Relations
Via e-mail:ri@locaweb.com.br
December 6, 20213
Locaweb Servicos de Internet S.A. - Disclosure of Shareholding Acquisition
Dear Sirs,
Please be advised that Moneda Administratora SA General de Fondos and Moneda USA Inc. ("Moneda"), in its capacity as investment manager on behalf of certain clients, has acquired shares issued by Locaweb Servicos de Internet S.A. ("Company"). On December 5, 2023, Moneda interests reached, in aggregate, 31,988,447 shares, representing approximately 5.37% of the shares outstanding of the Company.
In accordance with Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended, Moneda hereby requests the Investor Relations Officer of the Company to disclose of the following information to CVM and to other relevant competent bodies:
Moneda is headquartered at Isidora Goyenechea 3621, Santiago, Region Metropolitana, Chile. Moneda SA Adminstradora General de Fondos registered within the Comisión para el Mercado Finacniero as Investment Manager and Moneda USA Inc. registered within the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser;
The equity interests held by Moneda on behalf of clients reached, in aggregate, 31,988,447 common shares, representing approximately 5.37% of the total shares issued by the Company;
The purpose of holding these equity interests is for investment purposes and is not aimed at changing the control or administrative structure of the Company;
Moneda has not entered into any contracts or agreements that regulate the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.
The representative on the acquisition is Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. CNPJ: 60.872.504/0001-23.
Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Sincerely,
Angeles Servente
