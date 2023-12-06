LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A.

Publicly held Company

CNPJ 02.351.877/0001-52

NIRE 35.300.349.482

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Acquisition of Relevant Stake

São Paulo, December 06th, 2023 - Locaweb Serviços de Internet S.A. ("Company") informs that, in accordance with article 12 of Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM"), dated August 23, 2021, as amended, it received a letter from its shareholder Moneda Administratora SA General de Fondos and Moneda USA Inc. ("Moneda"), in which it was stated that becomes a shareholder that reached 5.37% of the Company's common shares, which totalizes the amount of 31,988,447 common shares issued by the Company

The letter's full content is here to attached.

Rafael Chamas Alves

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores