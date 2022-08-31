Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:41 2022-08-31 pm EDT
421.12 USD   -0.28%
02:51pAlloy Enterprises Completes $3 Million Funding Round Led By Lockheed Martin
DJ
02:15pAlloy enterprises secures $3m in safe funding led by lockheed martin
PR
12:54aJapan plans to develop longer-range missiles to counter China, Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alloy Enterprises Completes $3 Million Funding Round Led By Lockheed Martin

08/31/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Alloy Enterprises completed a $3 million financing round, which brings the company's total amount raised to over $10 million in two years.

Lockheed Martin Ventures led the simple agreement for future equity round and was joined by existing investors, including Congruent Ventures, Alloy Enterprises said Wednesday.

Alloy said its manufacturing system provides high throughput of fully-dense aluminum parts, enabling manufacturers to scale from prototyping to production.

Alloy Chief Executive Alison Forsyth said the funding allowed the company to accelerate commercialization as the supply chain continues to curb innovation.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1451ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.18% 421.35 Delayed Quote.19.61%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.21% 150.5912 Real-time Quote.-14.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 367 M - -
Net income 2022 5 820 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 425,11 $
Average target price 462,88 $
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.61%112 719
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.54%133 693
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.25%74 405
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.86%63 261
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.44%44 249
BAE SYSTEMS PLC43.69%28 798