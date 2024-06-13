WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday selected Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance to compete for a potential rocket launch contract valued at a maximum of $5.6 billion. (Reporting by Jasper Ward)
