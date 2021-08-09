Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule

08/09/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule is prepared for launch for do-over test flight in Cape Canaveral

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it was assessing multiple dates this month for the launch of its CST-100 Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station.

The company last week postponed the capsule's much awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks.

Boeing said on Monday it fixed problems over the weekend on more of its 13 CST-100 Starliner propulsion system valves and inspections showed no signs of damage or external corrosion.

"Seven of the 13 valves are now operating as designed, with inspection and remediation of the remaining affected valves to be performed in the days ahead," the company said.

Boeing said it was working with NASA and United Launch Alliance, its partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp, to confirm launch dates when the spacecraft is ready.

The CST-100 Starliner will take people to and from low-earth orbit and Boeing has said a manned mission will take place no earlier than December, as it competes with Elon Musk's SpaceX to be the first to return NASA astronauts to the space station from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
08/06NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Completes Critical Design Review for Next-Gen OPIR Missile Wa..
AQ
08/04Biden plans shift in arms policy to add weight to human rights concerns
RE
08/04Biden plans shift in arms export policy to favor human rights -sources
RE
08/04BAE Systems to Support F-35 EW Countermeasures
DJ
08/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Apple, Commerzbank, Amgen, Lyft...
08/04LOCKHEED MARTIN : Reduces Gross Pension Obligation by $4.9 Billion with Purchase..
AQ
08/04Today on Wall Street: Is the economic recovery still on track?
08/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Earnings, Data
DJ
08/04EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise as -2-
DJ
08/03Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 325 M - -
Net income 2021 7 472 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 362,05 $
Average target price 426,95 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Wesley Mollard Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Jay Peterson Director-Government Finance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.70%100 258
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.47%131 299
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.83%57 977
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.77%55 554
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.36%46 476
BAE SYSTEMS PLC17.59%25 657