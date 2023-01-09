Advanced search
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:01 2023-01-09 am EST
469.07 USD   -0.88%
Canada finalizes deal for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets in C$19 bln project

01/09/2023 | 10:00am EST
OTTAWA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada has finalized a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin Corp in a C$19 billion ($14.2 billion) project to replace its aging fleet of fighter aircraft, the Canadian government said on Monday.

Canada expects first F-35s to be delivered in 2026 and the fleet's full operational capability is anticipated between 2032 and 2034.

The purchase would mark the largest investment in the Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. ($1 = 1.3404 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 241 M - -
Net income 2022 5 731 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 473,24 $
Average target price 497,90 $
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%124 024
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.53%150 796
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.43%80 253
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.06%68 025
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%39 257
BAE SYSTEMS PLC0.21%31 700