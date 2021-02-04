Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heavy-lift helicopter: Sikorsky and Rheinmetall expand German CH-53K Industry Team

02/04/2021 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Teaming agreement renewed: Sikorsky and Rheinmetall continue to count on German industrial team.
  • Bavarian company Reiser supports instruction and training of maintenance staff
Berlin/Düsseldorf/Berg, January 27, 2021 - Sikorsky and the members of the German CH-53K industry team have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation through a new teaming agreement. Christian Albrecht, International Business Development Manager at Sikorsky: 'We have been working intensively and in close coordination to develop a concept on how to best operate and maintain the CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter. The German industry is the perfect partner for this and guarantees the greatest possible degree of independence from foreign companies. We are all the more pleased that we have recently been able to win another exclusive team member,' said Albrecht.
The US helicopter manufacturer is offering the production and delivery of the Sikorsky CH-53K (King Stallion) as the Bundeswehr's new heavy-lift helicopter. To this end, Sikorsky had formed a team of leading German technology companies at an early stage, including Rheinmetall, MTU Aero Engines, Autoflug and Hydro Systems - and now also Reiser Simulation and Training. The Bavarian medium-sized company is strengthening the German CH-53K industrial team as a subcontractor to Rheinmetall.
Mike Schmidt, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Aviation Services GmbH: 'Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH is a proven specialist in the German aviation industry. Rheinmetall and Reiser will combine their technological experience in the field of training and simulation and together provide a high-quality offering that meets all the standards of the Bundeswehr.'
In the case of the CH-53K, the basic version already fulfils all relevant mission requirements of the Bundeswehr. One of the major reasons for this is the CH-53K's air-to-air refueling capability which is available as standard, and which greatly expands the aircrafts operational range.
CH-53K: Substantial workshare in Germany
The substantial participation of numerous German companies also underlines the importance of the project for Germany as an industry location. Should the Bundeswehr procure the transport helicopter, a large part of the value creation of the CH-53K would take place in Germany. For German industry, this would mean new long-term jobs in the high-tech sector and an important transfer of know-how.
Reiser will contribute its expertise in the field of training and simulation to the project - especially in simulation offers and technical solutions for training maintenance personnel. The company is a proven partner for Bundeswehr training systems and complements Rheinmetall's expertise in the field of simulation in the STH project.
Given the advanced progress of the project, Dr Roman Sperl, Managing Director of Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH, said now was exactly the right time to join the promising and powerful industry team: 'We are very excited to be part of the CH-53K team now. We are experienced in working with Rheinmetall and together we will contribute to ensuring maximum operational readiness of the CH-53K.' Sperl was convinced by the performance of the Sikorsky helicopter: 'This helicopter sets a whole new technological standard. In our view, the Bundeswehr is well advised to choose the most innovative product and the best German industrial team.'
The CH-53K ('King Stallion') is the most modern, intelligent and powerful heavy-lift helicopter on the market. The CH-53K is ramping up production with more than 30 aircraft in various stages of build and is on track for deployment in 2023/24. The CH-53K has achieved many milestones demonstrating its unique capabilities, including extensive fly-by-wire tests, initial sea trials and air-to-air refueling, as well as further exercises under operational conditions. Military aircrews and technicians are now training in preparation for initial operational testing this spring.
ABOUT THE GERMAN CH-53K TEAM
Sikorsky formed a German industrial team early on and ensured that the expertise of local partners was incorporated directly into its bid. A large part of the added value of the project will be generated in Germany. The German CH-53K team is led by Rheinmetall. Other team members include Autoflug, Collins Aerospace, Hensoldt, HYDRO Systems, MTU Aero Engines, Rohde & Schwarz, Vincorion, ZFL and Reiser. The German-US CH-53K team is the prerequisite for a successful STH program and ensures high availability of the helicopter as well as reliable support and maintenance - throughout the entire service life of the helicopter.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
07:33aHEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER : Sikorsky and Rheinmetall expand German CH-53K Industry T..
PU
02/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : Joins U.S. Defense Department's Platform One DevSecOps Softwar..
AQ
01/31LOCKHEED MARTIN : Board Elects James D. Taiclet As Chairman; Marillyn A. Hewson ..
AQ
01/31Pause in Corporate PAC Spending Triggers Political Pushback
DJ
01/29LOCKHEED MARTIN : Names Chief Executive James Taiclet Chairman
MT
01/29LOCKHEED MARTIN : Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson to Retire
DJ
01/29LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend
PR
01/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
01/27Boeing gets U.S. approval to offer F-15EX to India
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 151 M - -
Net income 2021 7 353 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 93 104 M 93 104 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 413,56 $
Last Close Price 332,39 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marillyn A. Hewson Executive Chairman
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.28%93 104
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.30%106 461
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.55%50 139
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.86%43 753
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.03%37 717
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-3.46%20 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ