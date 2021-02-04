Heavy-lift helicopter: Sikorsky and Rheinmetall expand German CH-53K Industry Team

Teaming agreement renewed: Sikorsky and Rheinmetall continue to count on German industrial team.

Bavarian company Reiser supports instruction and training of maintenance staff

Berlin/Düsseldorf/Berg, January 27, 2021 - Sikorsky and the members of the German CH-53K industry team have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation through a new teaming agreement. Christian Albrecht, International Business Development Manager at Sikorsky: 'We have been working intensively and in close coordination to develop a concept on how to best operate and maintain the CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter. The German industry is the perfect partner for this and guarantees the greatest possible degree of independence from foreign companies. We are all the more pleased that we have recently been able to win another exclusive team member,' said Albrecht.

The US helicopter manufacturer is offering the production and delivery of the Sikorsky CH-53K (King Stallion) as the Bundeswehr's new heavy-lift helicopter. To this end, Sikorsky had formed a team of leading German technology companies at an early stage, including Rheinmetall, MTU Aero Engines, Autoflug and Hydro Systems - and now also Reiser Simulation and Training. The Bavarian medium-sized company is strengthening the German CH-53K industrial team as a subcontractor to Rheinmetall.

Mike Schmidt, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Aviation Services GmbH: 'Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH is a proven specialist in the German aviation industry. Rheinmetall and Reiser will combine their technological experience in the field of training and simulation and together provide a high-quality offering that meets all the standards of the Bundeswehr.'

In the case of the CH-53K, the basic version already fulfils all relevant mission requirements of the Bundeswehr. One of the major reasons for this is the CH-53K's air-to-air refueling capability which is available as standard, and which greatly expands the aircrafts operational range.

CH-53K: Substantial workshare in Germany

The substantial participation of numerous German companies also underlines the importance of the project for Germany as an industry location. Should the Bundeswehr procure the transport helicopter, a large part of the value creation of the CH-53K would take place in Germany. For German industry, this would mean new long-term jobs in the high-tech sector and an important transfer of know-how.

Reiser will contribute its expertise in the field of training and simulation to the project - especially in simulation offers and technical solutions for training maintenance personnel. The company is a proven partner for Bundeswehr training systems and complements Rheinmetall's expertise in the field of simulation in the STH project.

Given the advanced progress of the project, Dr Roman Sperl, Managing Director of Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH, said now was exactly the right time to join the promising and powerful industry team: 'We are very excited to be part of the CH-53K team now. We are experienced in working with Rheinmetall and together we will contribute to ensuring maximum operational readiness of the CH-53K.' Sperl was convinced by the performance of the Sikorsky helicopter: 'This helicopter sets a whole new technological standard. In our view, the Bundeswehr is well advised to choose the most innovative product and the best German industrial team.'

The CH-53K ('King Stallion') is the most modern, intelligent and powerful heavy-lift helicopter on the market. The CH-53K is ramping up production with more than 30 aircraft in various stages of build and is on track for deployment in 2023/24. The CH-53K has achieved many milestones demonstrating its unique capabilities, including extensive fly-by-wire tests, initial sea trials and air-to-air refueling, as well as further exercises under operational conditions. Military aircrews and technicians are now training in preparation for initial operational testing this spring.

ABOUT THE GERMAN CH-53K TEAM

Sikorsky formed a German industrial team early on and ensured that the expertise of local partners was incorporated directly into its bid. A large part of the added value of the project will be generated in Germany. The German CH-53K team is led by Rheinmetall. Other team members include Autoflug, Collins Aerospace, Hensoldt, HYDRO Systems, MTU Aero Engines, Rohde & Schwarz, Vincorion, ZFL and Reiser. The German-US CH-53K team is the prerequisite for a successful STH program and ensures high availability of the helicopter as well as reliable support and maintenance - throughout the entire service life of the helicopter.