    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
LOCKHEED MARTIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lockheed Martin Corporation on Behalf of Lockheed Martin Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/29/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed Martin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LMT) on behalf of Lockheed Martin stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its third quarter 2021 financial results. In its report, Lockheed Martin indicated that it would incur a $1.7 billion non-cash pension settlement charge, which would decrease the company’s net income by $4.72 per share.

Following this news, Lockheed Martin’s stock fell $44.42 per share (11.8%) and closed at $331.91 per share that same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lockheed Martin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2021
