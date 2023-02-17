Advanced search
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:27 2023-02-17 pm EST
475.63 USD   +0.93%
05:40pLockheed Martin Awarded $1.1 Billion Initial Contract to Provide Nation's First Sea-Based Hypersonic Strike Capability
PR
08:01aBAE Systems successfully tests Lockheed Martin Skunk Works small unmanned aerial systems on ACV C4/UAS
AQ
06:23aRheinmetall Signs Letter of Intent for F-35 Center Fuselages
DJ
Lockheed Gets $1.1 Billion Navy Pact Focused on Hypersonic Strike Capability

02/17/2023 | 06:19pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Lockheed Martin Corp. received a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract focused on integrating hypersonic strike capability onto surface ships.

The contract would be worth than $2 billion if all options are exercised.

Lockheed said the work will provide the "nation's first sea-based hypersonic strike capability." The Conventional Prompt Strike weapon system will be integrated onto ZUMWALT-class guided missile destroyers.

The company said it will provide launcher systems, weapon control, All Up Rounds and platform integration support.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1819ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 656 M - -
Net income 2023 6 753 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.13%120 309
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.54%147 402
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.52%71 223
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.78%63 363
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.43%40 261
BAE SYSTEMS PLC3.74%32 546