Lockheed Gets $1.1 Billion Navy Pact Focused on Hypersonic Strike Capability

Lockheed Martin Corp. received a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract focused on integrating hypersonic strike capability onto surface ships.

The contract would be worth than $2 billion if all options are exercised.

Lockheed said the work will provide the "nation's first sea-based hypersonic strike capability." The Conventional Prompt Strike weapon system will be integrated onto ZUMWALT-class guided missile destroyers.

The company said it will provide launcher systems, weapon control, All Up Rounds and platform integration support.

