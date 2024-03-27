Lockheed Martin: $276 million contract with the US Air Force
Lockheed Martin will partner with SRC, a not-for-profit defense R&D company with radar expertise spanning more than six decades.
The VADR system is a software-defined sensor that can be reprogrammed to emulate various adversary systems and training events.
It will be built using an electronically scanned digitally active distributed array (AESA), leveraging commonalities with other key radars in the Lockheed Martin portfolio.
