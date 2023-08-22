3 Key Factors for Comprehensive Threat Detection with the TPY-4

August 22, 2023



The TPY-4 long-range air surveillance radar is a next-generation strategic asset for defending your homeland and expeditionary forces. Lockheed Martin, with decades of radar innovation and excellence, brings transformative and comprehensive threat detection capability to the global defense marketplace with this cutting-edge sensor. How do you know you are getting the best threat detection? Let's take a look at some of the discerning features of the TPY-4.

Operating Band



The TPY-4 operates in L-band which is a relatively low frequency with a longer wavelength. Radars using this portion of the electromagnetic spectrum are particularly effective at long-range target detection. They are less susceptible to environmental clutter and less vulnerable to electronic countermeasures. L-band radars are also generally smaller, lighter, and have lower power requirements when compared to higher-frequency radars of similar range, which brings us to the next discerning feature …

Survivability



Transportable = survivable. The TPY-4 provides a strategic air picture with the benefit of operational maneuverability. It can be quickly relocated to adapt to evolving missions or just to keep your adversaries guessing. Lockheed Martin has decades of experience delivering systems built for longevity and reliability while operating in the harshest conditions on the planet.

Digital Architecture (at every element)



TPY-4 consists of 1,000+ elements that are each independently and digitally controlled in both transmit and receive modes, essentially acting as their own miniature radar systems. The all-digital nature of the system allows the operator to implement software-only updates or enhancements without hardware changes or invasive architectural redesign. Sound familiar? This is just like the software upgrade you downloaded to your mobile phone.

Ready for the Future, Today Staying Ahead of Ready is crucial as threats evolve at hypersonic speeds. The U.S. military and its allies need reliable, effective radar systems that can detect challenging targets and adapt to ever-changing landscapes. Lockheed Martin's Radar Center of Excellence makes our sensors the top choice for more than 40 nations on six continents and all branches of the US military.