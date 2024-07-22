At the Farnborough International Airshow, Lockheed Martin announced that the worldwide C-130J Super Hercules fleet has now exceeded 3 million flight hours, with more than 545 aircraft delivered.

This achievement demonstrates the global reach, versatility and proven tactical capabilities of the C-130J," says the aircraft manufacturer.

Operators and crews from 21 nations have contributed to this success across 18 different mission types.

Rod McLean of Lockheed Martin praised this performance and paid tribute to the crews and partners who ensure the fleet's availability for all missions.

