Lockheed Martin: $4.6 million contract with DARPA
As a reminder, DARPA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for the research and development of advanced technologies for military use.
Specifically, the project in question aims to improve models and simulations for dynamic, multi-device airborne missions beyond visual range.
This initiative is crucial to meeting growing national security needs, using cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and Lockheed Martin's ARISE infrastructure to strengthen the competitive edge of the United States and its allies.
